Sweets, Diyas And Crackers: India Celebrates Diwali, The Festival Of Lights

People light diyas, earthen lamps, on the occasion of the Diwali festival at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India, a country of over 145 crore people, celebrated Diwali, its most vibrant and popular festival, with pomp and religious fervour on Monday amid lights, colours and millions of cheerful faces.

Buildings were decorated with colourful lights and earthen lamps dotted hundreds of thousands of houses as people across the country thronged temples.

A woman lights diyas, earthen lamps, on the occasion of the Diwali festival at Lal Chowk, in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion and wished that the "festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity; and a spirit of positivity prevail all around us".

He celebrated Diwali with naval personnel onboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa. "Today, on one side, I have infinite horizons and infinite sky, and on the other side, I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said.

On Monday morning, Modi joined a yoga session on the deck of INS Vikrant and also witnessed a spectacular steampast of warships and a flypast by aircraft. He delivered an inspiring address to the Navy personnel and also distributed sweets among them.

People visit the Golden Temple illuminated with lights on the occasion of the Diwali festival and the eve of the 'Bandi Chhor Divas', in Amritsar, Punjab, Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. (PTI)

Later, Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi and exchanged Diwali greetings. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan called on the President too and greeted each other.

Murmu greeted people with an X post in Hindi that said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians residing in India and abroad."

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, celebrated the day in a novel way. He put out a video of himself trying his hand at making 'imarti' and 'besan laddoo' at the famous Ghantewala sweet shop in Old Delhi, as he greeted people on Diwali and asked them to share how they are making the festival special.