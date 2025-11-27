Sweets Dealer Arrested In Hawala Case Funding Lawyer Accused Of Pakistan Spy Links
Published : November 27, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Nuh: Haryana Police claimed to have arrested a Punjab-based sweets dealer for allegedly operating a hawala network that routed funds to a lawyer accused of spying for Pakistan and other anti-national activities, officials said Thursday.
Ajay Arora, a resident of Malaysian Patti in Jalandhar, was taken into custody during a late-night joint raid by a joint team of Haryana Police and Punjab Police. “Arora handled the hawala transfers that moved crores of rupees from Pakistani handlers to the lawyer from Taoru, namely Rizwan, who was arrested earlier in the case,” police said.
Both Arora and Rizwan were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Chhavi Goyal at around 2:30 a.m. today. The court granted eight days of police custody.
“Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tawadu had requested a 10-day remand, but the court granted an 8-day remand. Police stated that approximately Rs 3.3–3.4 million is still pending recovery from Arora,” said public prosecutor Vijay Sehrawat.
Police said that funds traced to Arora were allegedly meant to strengthen terrorist networks in Punjab. “A laptop and mobile phone seized from Rizwan contained suspicious chats, documents and contacts,” they said.
The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out.
More about Rizwan’s arrest
On Wednesday, police said that Rizwan was arrested in Nuh for allegedly spying for Pakistan. A team of Delhi and Nuh police conducted an operation in Kharkhari village of the Tawadu division and arrested him.
A case has been registered against him at the Tawadu Sadar police station under anti-national activities charges, officials added.
According to police sources, Rizwan is accused of contacting individuals based in Pakistan online and engaging in suspicious financial transactions. On receiving the inputs, the investigating agencies initiated an investigation and arrested Rizwan based on the WhatsApp chats, call details, and other digital evidence found on his cell phone.
Following this, Rizwan's family has denied all allegations. His father, Zuber, said, “We have relatives in Pakistan and have normal communication with them, but Rizwan is not involved in any anti-national activities. On Monday evening (November 24), Rizwan was returning home from Sohna court when he stopped at his in-laws' house with a friend. It was there that the police suddenly picked him up.”
