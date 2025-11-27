ETV Bharat / bharat

Sweets Dealer Arrested In Hawala Case Funding Lawyer Accused Of Pakistan Spy Links

Nuh: Haryana Police claimed to have arrested a Punjab-based sweets dealer for allegedly operating a hawala network that routed funds to a lawyer accused of spying for Pakistan and other anti-national activities, officials said Thursday.

Ajay Arora, a resident of Malaysian Patti in Jalandhar, was taken into custody during a late-night joint raid by a joint team of Haryana Police and Punjab Police. “Arora handled the hawala transfers that moved crores of rupees from Pakistani handlers to the lawyer from Taoru, namely Rizwan, who was arrested earlier in the case,” police said.

Both Arora and Rizwan were produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Chhavi Goyal at around 2:30 a.m. today. The court granted eight days of police custody.

“Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Tawadu had requested a 10-day remand, but the court granted an 8-day remand. Police stated that approximately Rs 3.3–3.4 million is still pending recovery from Arora,” said public prosecutor Vijay Sehrawat.

Police said that funds traced to Arora were allegedly meant to strengthen terrorist networks in Punjab. “A laptop and mobile phone seized from Rizwan contained suspicious chats, documents and contacts,” they said.

The investigation is ongoing, and further arrests have not been ruled out.