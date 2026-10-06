ETV Bharat / bharat

Swatantra Bharadwaj, Accused Of Assaulting CJP Protester's Father At Jantar Mantar, Granted Regular Bail

Patiala House Court and (inset) Swatantra Bharadwaj ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted regular bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of assaulting and injuring the father of a protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh issued the order granting regular bail to Bhardwaj.