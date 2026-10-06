Swatantra Bharadwaj, Accused Of Assaulting CJP Protester's Father At Jantar Mantar, Granted Regular Bail
Arrested under POCSO and SC/ST acts, the 'Hindutva influencer' was earlier granted interim bail for three weeks on September 15.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court has granted regular bail to Swatantra Bhardwaj, who is accused of assaulting and injuring the father of a protester during a demonstration at Jantar Mantar. Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh issued the order granting regular bail to Bhardwaj.
Earlier, on September 15, the court had granted Bhardwaj three weeks of interim bail. During the hearing, advocate Umesh Sharma, representing Bhardwaj, argued that he had been implicated due to political reasons. Sharma stated that while Bhardwaj was initially arrested under the SC/ST Act, an FIR was subsequently registered against him under the POCSO Act.
Bhardwaj was arrested from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, on September 4. His arrest followed an admission made during a podcast, where he acknowledged striking the father of a protesting female student on the head.
Following the podcast, activists from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other political groups staged a protest at the Sansad Marg police station in Delhi. The protesters demanded that an FIR be registered against Bhardwaj, given his own admission of the act on the podcast.
He was subsequently arrested from Bulandshahr in UP. An FIR was registered against him under sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.
During the Jantar Mantar protest, the CJP had alleged that individuals in plainclothes, armed with sticks and batons, had attacked the protesters. Images of Bhardwaj from the protest had also gone viral on social media.
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- Jantar Mantar Assault Case: Hindutva Influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj Detained In Bulandshahr