Swaraj Kaushal, Husband Of Late Sushma Swaraj, Passes Away At 73
Swaraj Kaushal, a distinguished lawyer, former Governor, and father of MP Bansuri Swaraj, died at 73; the BJP announced the last rites at Lodhi Road.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 4:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Swaraj Kaushal, father of New Delhi BJP MP and Delhi BJP Minister Bansuri Swaraj, passed away on Thursday (December 4) at the age of 73.
A former Governor of Mizoram, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, and the husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, his sudden demise has sent a wave of grief across political circles.
The BJP confirmed the news on X. His last rites will be held at 4.30 PM on Thursday at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi.
Swaraj Kaushal breathed his last at his residence in Delhi. Born on July 12, 1952, in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, he served as a Rajya Sabha MP and held several key positions.
He was appointed Governor of Mizoram in 1990, at age 37, making him one of India's youngest governors, a record in the Limca Book of World Records. He served until 1993. Afterwards, he represented the Haryana Vikas Party in the Rajya Sabha from 1998 to 2004.
Before his governorship, he was Advocate General of Mizoram from 1987 to 1990. He married Sushma Swaraj on July 13, 1975, following a college romance that began at Panjab University's Law Department in Chandigarh.
Their love marriage faced many social hurdles, especially given societal norms in Haryana at the time, but ultimately triumphed.
Swaraj Kaushal was regarded as one of the leading criminal lawyers in the Supreme Court. Though active in public life earlier, he gradually shifted his focus to family and legal work as Sushma Swaraj’s political career advanced.
