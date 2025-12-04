ETV Bharat / bharat

Swaraj Kaushal, Husband Of Late Sushma Swaraj, Passes Away At 73

New Delhi: Swaraj Kaushal, father of New Delhi BJP MP and Delhi BJP Minister Bansuri Swaraj, passed away on Thursday (December 4) at the age of 73.

A former Governor of Mizoram, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court, and the husband of late BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, his sudden demise has sent a wave of grief across political circles.

The BJP confirmed the news on X. His last rites will be held at 4.30 PM on Thursday at the Lodhi Road crematorium in Delhi.

Swaraj Kaushal breathed his last at his residence in Delhi. Born on July 12, 1952, in Solan, Himachal Pradesh, he served as a Rajya Sabha MP and held several key positions.