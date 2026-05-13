Swapan Sadhan 'Tutu' Bose, Architect Of Modern Mohun Bagan And Giant Indian Football Club Administrator, Passes Away At 78
During 1990s until the ISL era, Tutu Bose transformed the club into a giant in Indian football through aggressive recruitment, corporate backing and ambitious administration.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 11:05 AM IST
Kolkata: Former Parliamentarian Swapan Sadhan Bose, popularly known as Tutu Bose - the influential former president of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and one of the most powerful figures in Indian football administration for over three decades - passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 78.
Bose was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata on Monday night after his health deteriorated suddenly. Doctors placed him on ventilator support immediately, but he reportedly did not regain consciousness.
His family confirmed his death late Tuesday, triggering an outpouring of grief across Indian football and political circles.
For generations of football lovers in Kolkata maidan, Tutu Bose was synonymous with Mohun Bagan itself. From the early 1990s until the rise of the Indian Super League era, Bose transformed the club into one of the biggest power centres in Indian football through aggressive recruitment, corporate backing and ambitious administration. The club has announced big plans to pay tribute to Tutu Bose on Wednesday.
He joined Mohun Bagan’s administration in 1991 and initially served as secretary before becoming president in 1995 - a post he held for over two decades in different terms. Under his stewardship, Mohun Bagan emerged as a dominant force in domestic football and became one of the earliest Indian clubs to aggressively professionalise player recruitment and management.
Bose played a major role in changing the culture of Indian domestic football transfers during the 1990s. One of the defining moments of that era was the sensational signing of former India captain IM Vijayan from Kerala Police to Mohun Bagan, a move that became a landmark in Indian football’s transfer market evolution. He was also instrumental in bringing several star players - Manoranjan Bhattacharya to Krishanu Dey - from rivals East Bengal FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club to Mohun Bagan, reshaping the balance of power in Kolkata football.
In 1991, Bose also made headlines by signing Nigerian striker Chima Okorie, one of the earliest and most successful foreign recruits in Indian club football. The move paved the way for the increasing presence of overseas players in Indian domestic leagues.
Vijayan while paying rich tributes to Tutu Bose, told ETV Bharat, "India football will miss Tutu Bose. He was a big man with big heart. My prayers are with the family."
Known for his sharp negotiating skills and larger-than-life presence, Bose was also credited with helping Mohun Bagan transition into the modern corporate football era. He played a key role in bringing industrialist Sanjiv Goenka and the RPG Group on board, eventually paving the way for the formation of Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL era.
Beyond football, Tutu Bose was active in business and politics as well. He served as a Rajya Sabha member from the All India Trinamool Congress between 2005 and 2011 and remained a widely respected figure in Bengal's sporting establishment.
Though Mohun Bagan and East Bengal initially resisted joining the ISL structure, Bose remained central to the club’s negotiations and strategic decisions during Indian football’s biggest transition period.
Supporters often described him as the 'guardian' of Mohun Bagan - a man whose identity became inseparable from the century-old club. His death marks the end of one of the most influential eras in Indian club football administration.
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