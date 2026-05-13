ETV Bharat / bharat

Swapan Sadhan 'Tutu' Bose, Architect Of Modern Mohun Bagan And Giant Indian Football Club Administrator, Passes Away At 78

Kolkata: Former Parliamentarian Swapan Sadhan Bose, popularly known as Tutu Bose - the influential former president of Mohun Bagan Super Giant and one of the most powerful figures in Indian football administration for over three decades - passed away on Tuesday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 78.

Bose was admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata on Monday night after his health deteriorated suddenly. Doctors placed him on ventilator support immediately, but he reportedly did not regain consciousness.

His family confirmed his death late Tuesday, triggering an outpouring of grief across Indian football and political circles.

For generations of football lovers in Kolkata maidan, Tutu Bose was synonymous with Mohun Bagan itself. From the early 1990s until the rise of the Indian Super League era, Bose transformed the club into one of the biggest power centres in Indian football through aggressive recruitment, corporate backing and ambitious administration. The club has announced big plans to pay tribute to Tutu Bose on Wednesday.

He joined Mohun Bagan’s administration in 1991 and initially served as secretary before becoming president in 1995 - a post he held for over two decades in different terms. Under his stewardship, Mohun Bagan emerged as a dominant force in domestic football and became one of the earliest Indian clubs to aggressively professionalise player recruitment and management.

Bose played a major role in changing the culture of Indian domestic football transfers during the 1990s. One of the defining moments of that era was the sensational signing of former India captain IM Vijayan from Kerala Police to Mohun Bagan, a move that became a landmark in Indian football’s transfer market evolution. He was also instrumental in bringing several star players - Manoranjan Bhattacharya to Krishanu Dey - from rivals East Bengal FC and Mohammedan Sporting Club to Mohun Bagan, reshaping the balance of power in Kolkata football.