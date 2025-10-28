ETV Bharat / bharat

Swan Defence, Mazagon Dock Sign Pact For Design And Construction Of LPDs For The Indian Navy

Mumbai: Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (MDL) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Swan Defence and Heavy Industries for collaboration in the design and construction of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs) for the Indian Navy. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) last week accorded approval for the acquisition of LPDs - a critical capability addition for the Indian Navy to undertake amphibious operations, and deliver humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries, in a statement, said that MDL will bring its vast experience in ship design, project management, and system integration, while the company will provide its shipbuilding infrastructure - the largest in the country - for the construction of the vessels. The partnership is designed to combine the technical, financial, and operational strengths of both shipyards to deliver an optimal solution for the Indian Navy, it added.