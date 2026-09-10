Swami Sachchidanand Receives 'Threat From Pakistan' After Announcing Kar Seva For Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi On Dec 6
The Chitragupta peethadhishwar on Thursday said he won't rest till the Shahi Eidgah dome, a symbol of ignominy built by Aurangzeb, is demolished.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Mathura: Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj, the peethadhishwar (head of a monastic order) of the Chitragupta Peeth in UP's Govardhan, on Thursday claimed he has received a death threat via phone from Pakistan.
Two months ago, the Hindu monk had announced the commencement of kar seva (voluntary religious service/construction work) for the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura on December 6, the date on which Babri Masjid was destroyed by an earlier group of kar sevaks in 1992. He declared that he would not be intimidated by any jihadis; and that the kar seva would go ahead regardless of consequences.
On Wednesday, Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj — whose ashram is located on the Vrindavan-Mathura-Ral Road — alleged he received a threat by "jihadis" calling from a Pakistan-based number (+923114132766). The caller "warned" that if any harm came to the Shahi Eidgah Mosque on December 6, he would be killed. The Shahi Eidgah is a 17th-century structure in Mathura that Hindu petitioners claim was built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna.
Despite the threat, Swami Sachchidanand said he remains undeterred. Reiterating his resolve, he stated that they would definitely begin the kar seva on December 6, come what may.
In preparation for the kar seva, shila pujan (foundation stone worship) ceremonies were organised at the ashram, drawing the participation of hundreds of monks.
Along with the kar seva announcement, a controversial poster was also released, as the monks united under the slogan: "Aa rahe bhagwadhari, khali karo Krishna janmabhoomi hamari (The saffron-clad are coming; vacate our Krishna birthplace)."
Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj also declared that they would not rest till the dome of the Shahi Eidgah — which he described as "a symbol of ignominy built by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb" — is demolished. "We are not afraid of anyone; we will accomplish exactly what we have resolved to do. A grand temple will be constructed at the very site of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi," he said.
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