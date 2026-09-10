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Swami Sachchidanand Receives 'Threat From Pakistan' After Announcing Kar Seva For Mathura Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi On Dec 6

Mathura: Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj, the peethadhishwar (head of a monastic order) of the Chitragupta Peeth in UP's Govardhan, on Thursday claimed he has received a death threat via phone from Pakistan.

Two months ago, the Hindu monk had announced the commencement of kar seva (voluntary religious service/construction work) for the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi site in Mathura on December 6, the date on which Babri Masjid was destroyed by an earlier group of kar sevaks in 1992. He declared that he would not be intimidated by any jihadis; and that the kar seva would go ahead regardless of consequences.

On Wednesday, Swami Sachchidanand Maharaj — whose ashram is located on the Vrindavan-Mathura-Ral Road — alleged he received a threat by "jihadis" calling from a Pakistan-based number (+923114132766). The caller "warned" that if any harm came to the Shahi Eidgah Mosque on December 6, he would be killed. The Shahi Eidgah is a 17th-century structure in Mathura that Hindu petitioners claim was built on the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Despite the threat, Swami Sachchidanand said he remains undeterred. Reiterating his resolve, he stated that they would definitely begin the kar seva on December 6, come what may.