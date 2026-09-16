‘Swachhata Pathshala’ To Put Students At Centre Of Govt's Cleanliness Drive
Educational institutions will spread awareness on waste segregation even as youth participation will be key feature of Swachhata Hi Seva, reports ETV Bharat's Gautam Debroy.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre is turning schools, colleges and universities into new hubs of the cleanliness movement, with ‘Swachhata Pathshala: Yuva for Swachhata’ emerging as one of the key features of this year’s Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 campaign.
Announcing the campaign here on Wednesday, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said the government wants cleanliness to move beyond an official programme and become a responsibility shared by the entire society. He urged people to observe the upcoming festival season as “green festivities”, maintaining cleanliness and responsible civic behaviour during celebrations.
With students and youth being brought into the campaign through Swachhata Pathshala, the Centre is seeking to make cleanliness part of everyday civic behaviour—starting from the classroom and extending to homes, neighbourhoods and public spaces.
“People should maintain cleanliness while observing the festivals in the coming months,” Patil said while interacting with reporters at the launch of the SHS programme here, jointly organised by the Ministries of Jal Shakti and Housing and Urban Affairs.
The Swachhata Pathshala initiative is designed to put young people at the heart of the campaign. Under the initiative, schools and other educational institutions will be used as spaces for building awareness about cleanliness, scientific waste management and responsible civic behaviour.
According to the campaign framework, activities will include Swachhata Gyan Yatras, Swachhata Evam Jal Sanchay Samvads, demonstrations on source segregation and creative and experiential learning activities. Students will also be exposed to functioning waste-management and Swachh Bharat Mission assets.
A particular focus will be placed on awareness about the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026 and the importance of four-way source segregation. The idea is to make waste segregation a habit beginning at the household and educational-institution level, rather than treating waste management merely as a municipal responsibility.
Patil stressed that the government was moving from a “whole of government” approach to a “whole of society” approach, with citizens, educational institutions, communities, businesses and civil society expected to participate in sustaining cleanliness.
The emphasis on young people comes against the backdrop of substantial participation in last year’s campaign. Patil said around 18 crore people participated in Swachhata Hi Seva 2025, including about 13.91 crore participants from rural India and 4.53 crore from urban areas.
The 2026 campaign, which begins from September 17, carries the theme “Swachhata Mein Sahbhag; Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat.” It will focus not merely on clean-up activities but on sustaining the transformation of public spaces.
One of the five campaign pillars is specifically dedicated to “Swachh Pathshala: Yuva for Swachhata.” Other pillars include transformation of Cleanliness Target Units and public places, safety and dignity of sanitation workers, Jan Bhagidari for Swachhata and using waste as a resource.
The campaign will also seek to connect cleanliness with the festive season. World Tourism Day on September 27 will focus on tourist destinations, pilgrimage centres, iconic places, public toilets and responsible civic behaviour. On October 1, a nationwide “Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath” voluntary shramdaan and cleanliness drive will be organised, followed by Swachh Bharat Diwas on October 2.
The government is also seeking to give a stronger dignity-and-welfare dimension to sanitation work through SafaiMitra Suraksha Evam Samman Shivirs, offering preventive health check-ups, welfare-scheme linkages, safety equipment and recognition to sanitation workers, Swachhagrahis and their families. The larger message of SHS 2026, officials said, is that a clean-up drive should not end when the campaign concludes.
"Communities will be encouraged to adopt transformed sites, maintain them and prevent the re-accumulation of waste," an official said.
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