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‘Swachhata Pathshala’ To Put Students At Centre Of Govt's Cleanliness Drive

Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil with Union Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu and others during a press conference marking the curtain-raiser for Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 at the National Media Centre (NMC) in New Delhi ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre is turning schools, colleges and universities into new hubs of the cleanliness movement, with ‘Swachhata Pathshala: Yuva for Swachhata’ emerging as one of the key features of this year’s Swachhata Hi Seva (SHS) 2026 campaign.

Announcing the campaign here on Wednesday, Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil said the government wants cleanliness to move beyond an official programme and become a responsibility shared by the entire society. He urged people to observe the upcoming festival season as “green festivities”, maintaining cleanliness and responsible civic behaviour during celebrations.

With students and youth being brought into the campaign through Swachhata Pathshala, the Centre is seeking to make cleanliness part of everyday civic behaviour—starting from the classroom and extending to homes, neighbourhoods and public spaces.

“People should maintain cleanliness while observing the festivals in the coming months,” Patil said while interacting with reporters at the launch of the SHS programme here, jointly organised by the Ministries of Jal Shakti and Housing and Urban Affairs.

The Swachhata Pathshala initiative is designed to put young people at the heart of the campaign. Under the initiative, schools and other educational institutions will be used as spaces for building awareness about cleanliness, scientific waste management and responsible civic behaviour.

According to the campaign framework, activities will include Swachhata Gyan Yatras, Swachhata Evam Jal Sanchay Samvads, demonstrations on source segregation and creative and experiential learning activities. Students will also be exposed to functioning waste-management and Swachh Bharat Mission assets.