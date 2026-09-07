ETV Bharat / bharat

Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan Awards: UP's Lucknow Tops Cities, MP's Indore And Jabalpur Come Second And Third

Similarly, in Category 3, wards having population below 10,000, Ward No. 13 of Odisha's Rourkela bagged the top position. Ward No. 16 of Telangana's Nalgonda secured the second position, followed by Ward No. 8 of Assam's Nagaon.

In Category 2, with a population between 10,000 and 30,000, Ward No. 30 and Ward No. 36 of Bhubaneswar secured the first spot, followed by Ward No. 60 of Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada, and Ward No. 31 of Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

In addition to that, under Category 1 among best 10 wards, having a population of more than 30,000, Ward No. 70 of Lucknow secured the first position, followed by Ward No. 60 of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Ward No. 7 of Maharashtra's Nashik.

Among cities with population ranging from 3 to 10 lakh, which falls under Category 2, Odisha's Rourkela secured the first position, followed by Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad and Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Maharashtra's Amravati bagged the third spot.

Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan is a multi-level assessment system, based on extensive due diligence as part of the MoEFCC's National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). This initiative is carried out annually for 130 cities under the NCAP in a bid to foster healthy competition among these cities for enhancing air quality.

These best-performing cities were awarded by National Green Tribunal (NGT) Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Tanmay Kumar, Secretary of Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), in the presence of other dignitaries at the Paryavaran Bhavan here on Monday on the occasion of International Day of Clean Air for Blue Skies.

Speaking on the occasion, NGT Chairperson Justice Shrivastava said, "It is an occasion to recognise the effort which has been made by different cities, wards all over India to make an endeavour to ensure that the air quality is maintained and the PM 10, PM 2.5 level is brought down to the limits which have been set by the regulators. I congratulate all those who have won the awards today."

Citing that countries all over the world are aiming at development, infrastructural growth and creating facilities, he said, "Ecology and economy can go together. Therefore, the real objective is to have development where we can maintain the quality of life, and in maintaining the quality of life, clean air plays a very important role. It's not an environmental luxury. It's a fundamental need."

The chairperson said one can survive without food, without water for a few days, but one cannot survive without clean air even for a few minutes.

"We should have the aim to have clean air quality where the children can go to the open field and play without having any fear of air pollution. The elderly people should be able to go for a morning walk without there being any threat of life. A labourer, a worker, should be able to go to the field and work there without facing any fear of having a health issue," he said.

Justice Shrivastava said there needs to be harmony between the human living and the environmental forces, especially the purity of water and air.

"Representatives from the wards and cities who are present here know that the challenges are complex, because as far as air pollution is concerned, it does not know the boundary. It does not know the political boundary. It does not know the boundary of a particular state, particular city or particular ward. The sources are also different. We have vehicular pollution, we have industrial pollution, construction and demolition waste pollution. So different sources, different factors, different dynamics are working, and among these a solution is to be found as to how the air quality is to be maintained," he said.

Referring to the NCAP, he said, "NCAP provides a broad framework under which cities can have their own strategies for cleaning the air. We have the PRANA portal, where the performance is monitored. Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan is there to recognise the efforts which are made by different cities and wards for implementing these programmes. But in these programmes, the front-line institutions are the urban local bodies, because there can be national programmes by the governments, the central government, there can be programmes by the state government, the parameters can be set by the regulators. But at the end of the day, ultimately at the ground level, it is the urban local body which is responsible for implementing."

Emphasising awareness, Justice Shrivastava said, "Mere technology change or adopting the latest technology may not work so much. What is needed is the behavioural change of the citizens. In environmental matters I always say that it is the awareness which plays a key role. If every citizen is aware of his responsibility towards the environment and his actions are aligned with the responsibility, then nothing further is required. The environment will take care of itself. "

In his address, MoEFCC Secretary Kumar said the primary objective of the ministry is to work in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to work in a timely manner, to work through convergence, and to take everyone along and make a collective effort towards providing clean air to our citizens.

"Today’s programme recognises the fact that everyone has worked together and that everyone has played an important role. It is not merely about our independent efforts, it is also about taking a scientific approach — how and in which direction we should make efforts, and which parameters we should work on, so that we can provide clean air," he said.

He added, "Central Pollution Control Board and the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas have a very important role to play. If our public representatives and officials do not know what positive steps should be taken to improve air quality, and what focus and approach should be adopted, then certainly we will not be able to achieve this goal."