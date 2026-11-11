Swachh Sarvekshan Awards: Navi Mumbai Grabs Top Spot In Super Swachh League, Surat Ranked Second
President Droupadi Murmu conferred the 10th Swachh Sarvekshan Awards. The 2026 edition of the survey covered 4,751 cities.
Published : November 11, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred the 10th Swachh Sarvekshan Awards recognizing cities for their cleanliness efforts.
While Navi Mumbai secured the top position in the Super Swachh League, Surat ranked second, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh finished third. In the previous edition, Indore had topped the league, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai. Jaipur was recognised as the cleanest city in Rajasthan, while Gwalior received the distinction in Madhya Pradesh.
Ahmedabad secured the first position in the Mentor City category, followed by Indore and Tirupati. Under the Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative, Sanand, Depalpur and Kuppam were paired with Ahmedabad, Indore and Tirupati, respectively, as mentee cities.
Similarly, Rudrapur was awarded for being the cleanest Himalayan city while Jammu got second position in the central govt's annual cleanliness survey. In Swachh Coastal Town category, Odisha's Puri bagged the first position, followed by Kerala's Alappuzha and Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.
In 10 lakh-plus population category, Greater Visakhapatnam emerges as cleanest city, followed by Jabalpur and Lucknow. MP's Rewa secured first position among cleanest riverfront towns, followed by Bilaspur, Varanasi in second and third positions, respectively.
Besides, Karnal (Haryana) received the President's Award among top-performing cities while Raipur, Bilaspur, and Bilha (Chhattisgarh) were recognized for stellar urban sanitation standards.
The landmark ceremony celebrated a decade of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) under the theme "Swachhata Ki Nayi Pehel – Badhayein Haath, Karein Safai Saath", evaluating over 4,751 urban local bodies across 43 indicators.
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu’s address at the presentation of Swachh Survekshan Awards (2025-26) at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi https://t.co/eNHmFsxyM3— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 11, 2026
Swachh Survekshan, SBM-U’s flagship cleanliness assessment, has grown in scale from 73 ULBs in 2016 to over 4,751 cities in its latest edition. Swachh Survekshan 2025-26 introduces several key enhancements, including greater emphasis on citizen feedback, expanded coverage of Urban River Fronts, Coastlines and Water bodies and focused indicators on prevention of open defection & open urination, cleanliness of tourist and heritage hotspots, and behaviour change initiatives in schools.
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