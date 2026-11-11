ETV Bharat / bharat

Swachh Sarvekshan Awards: Navi Mumbai Grabs Top Spot In Super Swachh League, Surat Ranked Second

New Delhi : President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday conferred the 10th Swachh Sarvekshan Awards recognizing cities for their cleanliness efforts.

While Navi Mumbai secured the top position in the Super Swachh League, Surat ranked second, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh finished third. In the previous edition, Indore had topped the league, followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai. Jaipur was recognised as the cleanest city in Rajasthan, while Gwalior received the distinction in Madhya Pradesh.

Ahmedabad secured the first position in the Mentor City category, followed by Indore and Tirupati. Under the Swachh Shehar Jodi initiative, Sanand, Depalpur and Kuppam were paired with Ahmedabad, Indore and Tirupati, respectively, as mentee cities.

Swachh Sarvekshan ranking in Swachh Riverfront and Swachh Coastal Town category (PIB)

Similarly, Rudrapur was awarded for being the cleanest Himalayan city while Jammu got second position in the central govt's annual cleanliness survey. In Swachh Coastal Town category, Odisha's Puri bagged the first position, followed by Kerala's Alappuzha and Maharashtra's Ratnagiri.

Swachh Sarvekshan ranking in Clean Himalayan city category (PIB)

In 10 lakh-plus population category, Greater Visakhapatnam emerges as cleanest city, followed by Jabalpur and Lucknow. MP's Rewa secured first position among cleanest riverfront towns, followed by Bilaspur, Varanasi in second and third positions, respectively.