ETV Bharat / bharat

Swachhata Campaign 6.0 | Government Generates ₹5,102 Crore Through Scrap Disposal

New Delhi: Swachhata has evolved from a cleanliness initiative into a broader governance reform aimed at improving administrative efficiency, reducing pendency, and ensuring the productive use of public resources, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said on Friday while launching the implementation phase of Special Campaign 6.0.

Highlighting the achievements of the campaign over the past five years, Singh said the disposal of e-waste and scrap has generated ₹5,102.91 crore for the public exchequer, while more than 1,049.54 lakh square feet of office space has been cleared and put to productive use. The campaign has also resulted in the closure or weeding out of over 180.48 lakh files and the identification and cleaning of 24.20 lakh sites across the country.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Swachhata from the Red Fort in 2014, Singh said the initiative had gradually transformed into a people’s movement and an institutional practice across government offices.

He noted that the campaign, initially focused on sanitation, had expanded to include the disposal of obsolete files, redundant furniture, electronic records, and e-scrap, linking cleanliness with better resource management and administrative efficiency.

The Minister participated in Shramdaan, a plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, and the symbolic commencement of record weeding at the venue designated by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). He also felicitated Safai Mitras by distributing safety kits and sweets.

The campaign was subsequently taken forward at CSIR headquarters, where Singh led a mass cleanliness drive, participated in a Swachhata Signature Campaign and plantation activities, and reviewed efforts to dispose of obsolete records and scrap.