Swachhata Campaign 6.0 | Government Generates ₹5,102 Crore Through Scrap Disposal
Centre launches Special Campaign 6.0 to boost cleanliness, clear pending files and promote waste-to-wealth initiatives, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 7:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Swachhata has evolved from a cleanliness initiative into a broader governance reform aimed at improving administrative efficiency, reducing pendency, and ensuring the productive use of public resources, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said on Friday while launching the implementation phase of Special Campaign 6.0.
Highlighting the achievements of the campaign over the past five years, Singh said the disposal of e-waste and scrap has generated ₹5,102.91 crore for the public exchequer, while more than 1,049.54 lakh square feet of office space has been cleared and put to productive use. The campaign has also resulted in the closure or weeding out of over 180.48 lakh files and the identification and cleaning of 24.20 lakh sites across the country.
Simultaneous launch of month-long "Special Swachhata Campaign 6.0" in Ministry of Personnel, Ministry of Science & Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences. More than 100 science institutions, equal number of big and small science establishments, in addition to more than 200 IMD… pic.twitter.com/ikn0mnvUA6— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 2, 2026
Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Swachhata from the Red Fort in 2014, Singh said the initiative had gradually transformed into a people’s movement and an institutional practice across government offices.
He noted that the campaign, initially focused on sanitation, had expanded to include the disposal of obsolete files, redundant furniture, electronic records, and e-scrap, linking cleanliness with better resource management and administrative efficiency.
The Minister participated in Shramdaan, a plantation drive under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative, and the symbolic commencement of record weeding at the venue designated by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). He also felicitated Safai Mitras by distributing safety kits and sweets.
The campaign was subsequently taken forward at CSIR headquarters, where Singh led a mass cleanliness drive, participated in a Swachhata Signature Campaign and plantation activities, and reviewed efforts to dispose of obsolete records and scrap.
आज Ministry of Science and Technology की ओर से Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (#CSIR) मुख्यालय में #SwachhataHiSeva अभियान के अंतर्गत पुरानी फाइलों का उचित निपटान किया गया। इसके साथ ही वृक्षारोपण कर #Swachchhata मित्रों को सम्मानित किया और उनके योगदान के लिए आभार… pic.twitter.com/KF2ZcaLeaN— Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) October 2, 2026
Senior officials, including CSIR Director General Dr N. Kalaiselvi, DST Secretary Prof. Umesh V. Waghmare, and DBT Secretary Dr Rajesh S. Gokhale, participated in the programme.
Singh later visited the Ministry of Earth Sciences, where 705 items of e-waste and obsolete equipment from Prithvi Bhavan and Mausam Bhavan were identified for disposal. He said more than 100 scientific institutions had commenced the campaign from October 2, extending the initiative across the country's scientific ecosystem.
Emphasising the importance of converting waste into economic value, the Minister highlighted the role of scientific research in developing technologies for plastic recycling, recovery of critical metals and rare earth elements from e-waste, lithium-ion battery recycling, biomethanation, and the conversion of agricultural waste into biodegradable products.
He said the objective was to move beyond waste disposal towards a larger value chain involving recovery, recycling, innovation, and wealth creation.
Meanwhile, Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi led a cleanliness drive at Gargi College, University of Delhi, under the nationwide ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ initiative.
Joshi also planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign and urged students to make cleanliness a sustained habit, stressing its connection with public health and well-being.
Encouraging young people to contribute at least 30 minutes to cleanliness activities, he said, individual efforts could inspire collective action and strengthen the Swachhata movement.
He also called on students to promote environmental consciousness, responsible citizenship and physical fitness, urging them to balance screen time with outdoor activities and sports.
He said students had a key role in translating the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 into action by contributing to a cleaner, greener, and healthier India.
Special Campaign 6.0 will run from October 2 to October 31, 2026, following a preparatory phase undertaken by ministries and departments in September. The campaign focuses on cleanliness, reducing pendency, reviewing and weeding out records, optimising office space, scientific disposal of e-waste, and strengthening record management across government institutions.
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