ETV Bharat / bharat

Suvendu Aide Chandranath Murder Probe: CBI Questions Family In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Conducts Raids In Delhi

Ballia/New Delhi: The investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, former PA to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has intensified, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carrying out searches and questioning suspects and their families in multiple states.

While a CBI team reached Uttar Pradesh's Ballia to question the family members of the accused Raj Singh, another team conducted raids in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area as part of the ongoing probe.

According to Raj Singh's lawyer, Harivansh Singh, the CBI team questioned the family late night on Friday and again on Saturday morning, inside a closed room at the Kotwali police station. Another round of questioning is likely to take place on Saturday evening. The lawyer said the family has handed over all available evidence related to Raj Singh, including CCTV footage, shopping receipts and other documents, to the investigating team.

The lawyer said, "We are fully cooperating with the investigation. We believe Raj Singh will be acquitted because he has done nothing wrong."

Raj Singh's sister, Deepshikha Singh, who is also a High Court advocate, confirmed that a three-member CBI team visited Ballia and questioned their mother and brother. "The family has submitted CCTV footage from the house, recordings from garment showrooms and several other documents. We trust the CBI investigation and have also sought security for my brother," she said.

Raids Conducted In Delhi

Meanwhile, CBI officials, along with the Delhi Police Special Cell, conducted search operations at two houses in the Swaroop Nagar area in connection with the case.

Officials said the raids were aimed at tracing a person suspected of having links with the killing. However, the individual was not found during the operation. The agency later served a notice to the suspect's father, directing him to cooperate with the probe and ensure the person appears before investigators.