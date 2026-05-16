Suvendu Aide Chandranath Murder Probe: CBI Questions Family In Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, Conducts Raids In Delhi
Investigators searched houses in Delhi and collected CCTV footage from Ballia during the ongoing probe into Chandranath Rath's killing.
Published : May 16, 2026 at 2:47 PM IST
Ballia/New Delhi: The investigation into the murder of Chandranath Rath, former PA to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, has intensified, with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) carrying out searches and questioning suspects and their families in multiple states.
While a CBI team reached Uttar Pradesh's Ballia to question the family members of the accused Raj Singh, another team conducted raids in Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area as part of the ongoing probe.
According to Raj Singh's lawyer, Harivansh Singh, the CBI team questioned the family late night on Friday and again on Saturday morning, inside a closed room at the Kotwali police station. Another round of questioning is likely to take place on Saturday evening. The lawyer said the family has handed over all available evidence related to Raj Singh, including CCTV footage, shopping receipts and other documents, to the investigating team.
The lawyer said, "We are fully cooperating with the investigation. We believe Raj Singh will be acquitted because he has done nothing wrong."
Raj Singh's sister, Deepshikha Singh, who is also a High Court advocate, confirmed that a three-member CBI team visited Ballia and questioned their mother and brother. "The family has submitted CCTV footage from the house, recordings from garment showrooms and several other documents. We trust the CBI investigation and have also sought security for my brother," she said.
Raids Conducted In Delhi
Meanwhile, CBI officials, along with the Delhi Police Special Cell, conducted search operations at two houses in the Swaroop Nagar area in connection with the case.
Officials said the raids were aimed at tracing a person suspected of having links with the killing. However, the individual was not found during the operation. The agency later served a notice to the suspect's father, directing him to cooperate with the probe and ensure the person appears before investigators.
Vehicle Used In Murder Traced To Jharkhand
Investigators have also uncovered details about the vehicle allegedly used in the assassination. According to preliminary findings, the four-wheeler involved in the crime was brought from Jharkhand.
Sources said one of the arrested accused, Mayank Raj Mishra, allegedly confessed that he was paid Rs 1 lakh to deliver the vehicle from Jharkhand to Barasat in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, near the crime scene.
According to investigators, the vehicle's original number plate, registered in Siliguri, was later replaced with a fake one near the Barasat railway gate before the attack.
Chandranath Rath was shot dead on the night of May 6, just two days after the West Bengal Assembly election results were declared. Investigators said Rath was returning home from a party programme in Madhyamgram when his vehicle was intercepted by the four-wheeler brought from Jharkhand. During the attack, two motorcycles were allegedly following Rath's car. One of the assailants reportedly fired around 10 rounds at close range.
Rath died on the spot, while his driver, Buddhadeb Bera, sustained serious injuries. Officials said the driver is now recovering.
The CBI is continuing its investigation into the conspiracy, the movement of the accused persons and the role of others linked to the murder case.
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