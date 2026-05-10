Suvendu Adhikari’s Father Reflects On Family Legacy As Son Becomes Bengal's First BJP CM
Sisir Adhikari days that theirs is a family that has always provided leadership, reports Suman Batabyal
Published : May 10, 2026 at 7:39 PM IST
Kolkata: As Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as West Bengal's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday, his family saw the investiture ceremony on television 91 km away in Contai at their ‘Shantikunja’ residence.
Among the family members and others gathered there, 88-year-old Sisir Adhikari sat still, reminiscing about his Bubai’s (Suvendu’s) journey over the years. For him, his son remains a child of the home.
Sisir himself played a role in Bengal’s political history when he served as chairman of the Contai Municipality for 30 consecutive years during the Left Front rule. At one time, the politics of East Medinipur were virtually synonymous with the influence of the Adhikari family. The political journey that began in the corridors of the Contai Municipality eventually reached the Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha and the corridors of power at Nabanna (secretariat) and now has a family member at the administrative pinnacle of Bengal.
Suvendu’s two younger brothers, Dibyendu and Soumendu, are also actively involved in politics. His eldest brother, Krishnendu, manages the family business. Yet, for Sisir Babu, this political continuity is nothing new.
There was a tone of quiet, self-assured confidence in his voice as he remarked, “Our family has always provided leadership.” Tracing the history of this leadership, he reached further back in time, recalling that his father, Kenaram Adhikari, had served as the president of the local board in the past.
The ancestral home of the family is in Bardhaman. Earlier, their surname was Chakraborty. It was during Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s travels across the land that their ancestors migrated from Bardhaman to Bhavanichak along the Belda-Egra State Highway. Later, during the era of Ramnarayan Ram, they were bestowed with the title 'Adhikari'.
For the Adhikari family, politics has never been merely a matter of electoral equations. Rather, it has been a long-standing practice of establishing social standing, wielding influence and engaging in public outreach.
For Sisir, his son Suvendu becoming the chief minister is more than just a personal triumph. As he says, “Our family's ancestors made significant contributions to the freedom struggle. Naturally, it brings immense joy when a son from such a family rises to become the chief minister of the state. Not only the family, but the entire district is rejoicing.”
On December 19, 2020, Suvendu had joined the BJP at a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Midnapore College grounds after stepping down from key ministries in the state government. Many of his close associates had advised him against taking such a momentous decision. When asked whether it ever occurred to anyone in the family that he could one day be the Chief Minister, Sisir came out with a response interwoven with memories of the past.
“My younger paternal uncle, Bipin Adhikari, was a lawyer at the Civil Court in Contai. During the British era, he spent 32 years incarcerated. Our family endured immense persecution,” he recalled before coming back to the pressing issues of the present.
“The manner in which jobs have been stolen with deserving candidates lying on the streets in protest and tears is a sight one would never witness in any civilised nation. Whenever I visit Kolkata, I feel compelled to cover my eyes with a handkerchief. It is truly agonising to witness their plight," he said while pointing out that the young men studied diligently, sat for competitive examinations and passed. Yet their jobs were snatched away. Positions were sold in exchange for money.
“Even after leaders and ministers were implicated and apprehended, no concrete action was taken. This constitutes a shameful chapter in history,” he remarked, reflecting the depth of the social wounds inflicted upon Bengal’s recent political history by the issue of recruitment corruption.
His discourse repeatedly evoked the dream of a ‘Sonar Bangla’ (Golden Bengal) that serves as a blueprint for economic reconstruction. He stated, “Bengal is endowed with rivers, hills, forests and the sea. It has them all. We must harness these resources to generate employment opportunities.”
His comments, particularly those concerning the Haldia Port, vividly underscored the long-standing economic aspirations of East Medinipur. Sisir asserted that despite the immense potential to establish a world-class port, the project was stalled solely due to political considerations.
“An international-standard port can certainly be built at Haldia. It would generate massive employment and significantly bolster the state's economy. I hope Suvendu will make this a reality,” he said.
He claimed that former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would reportedly remark during private conversations, "Suvendu has defeated Lakshman Seth, and he has Sisir by his side." If a major port is established in Haldia, they will no longer defer to Kalighat (the Trinamool leadership)!"
Highlighting the immense development potential of Bengal, Sisir remarked that Purulia and Bardhaman are endowed with vast mineral and natural resources. He noted that these regions hold tremendous scope for establishing large-scale industries and factories and generating employment opportunities.
Taking a jibe at Mamata, he remarked, "Mamata is a 'Dakurani' (bandit queen). No one created her; she made herself, with a little assistance from her nephew."
When asked what he would wish for from his son, he said in a calm and measured reply, "I have but one wish: that the youth of Bengal may earn a decent livelihood and live their lives in peace and dignity. Let the women move about freely and without fear. Under no circumstances should any harm befall them. Any society that demeans its women, any leader, male or female, who belittles women, can never truly rise to greatness."
At the ripe old age of 88 years, Sisir still spends four hours daily at the BJP office. He mentioned that Suvendu still regularly checks in on his parents. He further disclosed that just like in Nandigram, an MLA office for Suvendu would be established in Bhabanipur to serve the constituents, and if the need arose, he himself would sit at that office to provide 'service' to the public on his son's behalf.
Explaining his own role in the life of his now chief minister son, he smiled and said, “I still sit at the party office for four hours every day, essentially acting as his 'guard', and if necessary, I will sit in Bhabanipur as well!”
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