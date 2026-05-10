ETV Bharat / bharat

Suvendu Adhikari’s Father Reflects On Family Legacy As Son Becomes Bengal's First BJP CM

Kolkata: As Suvendu Adhikari took the oath as West Bengal's first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief minister at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata on Saturday, his family saw the investiture ceremony on television 91 km away in Contai at their ‘Shantikunja’ residence.

Among the family members and others gathered there, 88-year-old Sisir Adhikari sat still, reminiscing about his Bubai’s (Suvendu’s) journey over the years. For him, his son remains a child of the home.

Sisir himself played a role in Bengal’s political history when he served as chairman of the Contai Municipality for 30 consecutive years during the Left Front rule. At one time, the politics of East Medinipur were virtually synonymous with the influence of the Adhikari family. The political journey that began in the corridors of the Contai Municipality eventually reached the Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha and the corridors of power at Nabanna (secretariat) and now has a family member at the administrative pinnacle of Bengal.

Suvendu’s two younger brothers, Dibyendu and Soumendu, are also actively involved in politics. His eldest brother, Krishnendu, manages the family business. Yet, for Sisir Babu, this political continuity is nothing new.

There was a tone of quiet, self-assured confidence in his voice as he remarked, “Our family has always provided leadership.” Tracing the history of this leadership, he reached further back in time, recalling that his father, Kenaram Adhikari, had served as the president of the local board in the past.

The ancestral home of the family is in Bardhaman. Earlier, their surname was Chakraborty. It was during Chaitanya Mahaprabhu’s travels across the land that their ancestors migrated from Bardhaman to Bhavanichak along the Belda-Egra State Highway. Later, during the era of Ramnarayan Ram, they were bestowed with the title 'Adhikari'.

For the Adhikari family, politics has never been merely a matter of electoral equations. Rather, it has been a long-standing practice of establishing social standing, wielding influence and engaging in public outreach.

For Sisir, his son Suvendu becoming the chief minister is more than just a personal triumph. As he says, “Our family's ancestors made significant contributions to the freedom struggle. Naturally, it brings immense joy when a son from such a family rises to become the chief minister of the state. Not only the family, but the entire district is rejoicing.”

On December 19, 2020, Suvendu had joined the BJP at a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Midnapore College grounds after stepping down from key ministries in the state government. Many of his close associates had advised him against taking such a momentous decision. When asked whether it ever occurred to anyone in the family that he could one day be the Chief Minister, Sisir came out with a response interwoven with memories of the past.

“My younger paternal uncle, Bipin Adhikari, was a lawyer at the Civil Court in Contai. During the British era, he spent 32 years incarcerated. Our family endured immense persecution,” he recalled before coming back to the pressing issues of the present.

“The manner in which jobs have been stolen with deserving candidates lying on the streets in protest and tears is a sight one would never witness in any civilised nation. Whenever I visit Kolkata, I feel compelled to cover my eyes with a handkerchief. It is truly agonising to witness their plight," he said while pointing out that the young men studied diligently, sat for competitive examinations and passed. Yet their jobs were snatched away. Positions were sold in exchange for money.