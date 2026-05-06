ETV Bharat / bharat

Suvendu Adhikari Tipped To Be New West Bengal Chief Minister

Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the leading candidate to become the new Chief Minister of West Bengal. The BJP secured a majority in West Bengal and is set to form its first government in the state since independence.

Furthermore, Nishith Pramanik — a BJP leader from North Bengal and the victorious candidate from the Dinhata constituency — is likely to be allotted a key portfolio in the cabinet led by Suvendu, sources from the saffron party said.

Although the meeting of the BJP legislative party is yet to take place, sources indicate that a decision to this effect was reached during a meeting held in Delhi between the party's central leadership and state-level leaders. However, the final word on the matter will rest with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 9—coinciding with Pochishe Boishakh, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore—at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

It is there that Suvendu Adhikari is expected to take the oath as the Chief Minister. Nishith Pramanik is likely to be entrusted with a significant portfolio. Additionally, Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee—the victorious BJP candidate from the Bidhannagar Assembly constituency—may be appointed as the state's new Health Minister.