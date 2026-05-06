Suvendu Adhikari Tipped To Be New West Bengal Chief Minister
The BJP secured a majority in West Bengal and is set to form its first government in the state since independence.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 9:21 PM IST
Kolkata: Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the leading candidate to become the new Chief Minister of West Bengal. The BJP secured a majority in West Bengal and is set to form its first government in the state since independence.
Furthermore, Nishith Pramanik — a BJP leader from North Bengal and the victorious candidate from the Dinhata constituency — is likely to be allotted a key portfolio in the cabinet led by Suvendu, sources from the saffron party said.
Although the meeting of the BJP legislative party is yet to take place, sources indicate that a decision to this effect was reached during a meeting held in Delhi between the party's central leadership and state-level leaders. However, the final word on the matter will rest with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 9—coinciding with Pochishe Boishakh, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore—at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.
It is there that Suvendu Adhikari is expected to take the oath as the Chief Minister. Nishith Pramanik is likely to be entrusted with a significant portfolio. Additionally, Dr. Sharadwat Mukherjee—the victorious BJP candidate from the Bidhannagar Assembly constituency—may be appointed as the state's new Health Minister.
Meanwhile, the names of Swapan Dasgupta and Tapas Roy are being floated as potential candidates for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly; however, there is also a possibility that Tapas Roy could be given a place within the cabinet instead.
Furthermore, Agnimitra Paul—the victorious BJP candidate from the Asansol South constituency—may be given charge of the Department of Women and Child Development. Actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is likely to be entrusted with the Department of Information and Culture. Dilip Ghosh may be assigned the responsibility of the Department of Panchayats and Rural Development.
Notably, earlier this afternoon, BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya visited Nabanna (the state secretariat) to meet with the Chief Secretary Dushmant Nariala. He held a meeting there with Nariala. Upon exiting the meeting, Samik announced that the first meeting of the BJP legislative party—comprising all the victorious BJP candidates—would be held on Thursday, May 8, at 4:00 PM.
Additionally, Chief Ministers of various BJP-ruled states across the country, as well as leaders of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally parties, will participate in this ceremony. Distinguished individuals from various walks of life—particularly Padma Shri awardees from the state—are also being specially invited to this swearing-in ceremony.
Samik said, "I have visited Nabanna before, but the feeling this time is entirely different. I have come today to make preparations for forming our government—that is, Shyama Prasad's government on the very soil of Shyama Prasad Mookerjee. Our legislative party meeting is scheduled for 4:00 PM on the upcoming 8th. The leader of the legislative party will be elected there, and on the 9th—at 10:00 AM at the Brigade Parade Ground—the swearing-in ceremony will take place in the presence of the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, other senior BJP leaders, and the Chief Ministers of 20 BJP-ruled states."