'Stop Atrocities On Minorities', Demands Suvendu Adhikari During Meeting With Bangladesh Deputy HC Officials

West Bengal LOP Suvendu Adhikari speaks during a protest rally against the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, in Kolkata on Friday ( ANI )

Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met senior officials of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here as part of a five-member delegation, and demanded an end to alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh. Besides, the BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over police action on protestors who were demonstrating outside the deputy high commission earlier this week.

During his briefing to the media, Adhikari claimed that the Deputy High Commission officials had avoided meeting him since Monday and agreed to engage in dialogues only after he warned of staging a massive protest outside the office.

Minorities, especially the Hindus, have been allegedly subjected to violence in Bangladesh ever since the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus assumed power in August last year. It in pertinent to mention here that recently a mob in Mymensingh lynched a 25-year-old Hindu worker, Dipu Chandra Das, over an alleged anti-Islam post on social media. Later, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal died after being assaulted by villagers in Hosendanga village of Bangladesh's Rajbari district.

Meanwhile, Adhikari questioned the basis of the charges against Das and sought information on compensation provided to the family. Adhikari said he raised the issue of continued detention of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and claimed that he has been in jail "without justification".