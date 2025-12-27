'Stop Atrocities On Minorities', Demands Suvendu Adhikari During Meeting With Bangladesh Deputy HC Officials
Adhikari also raised the issue of continued detention of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh, and claimed he has been in jail "without justification".
Published : December 27, 2025 at 7:39 AM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Assembly's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met senior officials of the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission here as part of a five-member delegation, and demanded an end to alleged atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh. Besides, the BJP leader also launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over police action on protestors who were demonstrating outside the deputy high commission earlier this week.
During his briefing to the media, Adhikari claimed that the Deputy High Commission officials had avoided meeting him since Monday and agreed to engage in dialogues only after he warned of staging a massive protest outside the office.
Minorities, especially the Hindus, have been allegedly subjected to violence in Bangladesh ever since the interim government led by Mohammad Yunus assumed power in August last year. It in pertinent to mention here that recently a mob in Mymensingh lynched a 25-year-old Hindu worker, Dipu Chandra Das, over an alleged anti-Islam post on social media. Later, another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal died after being assaulted by villagers in Hosendanga village of Bangladesh's Rajbari district.
Meanwhile, Adhikari questioned the basis of the charges against Das and sought information on compensation provided to the family. Adhikari said he raised the issue of continued detention of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh and claimed that he has been in jail "without justification".
The Leader of the Opposition further alleged that previous governments in Bangladesh had allowed Rohingya Muslims to enter the country, but Hindus were being attacked.
Referring to the December 23 police lathi-charge on protesters outside the high commission in the Beck Bagan area, Adhikari said that over 10 people were injured in the police action, including a monk. "Mamata Banerjee has turned the Bengal police into her personal force. It is a matter of shame," Adhikari alleged.
He also vowed protests will intenfiy in the coming days. "After the Gangasagar mela (next month), five lakh sadhus will come here. We will see then how much power the Kolkata Police has," Adhikari said.
