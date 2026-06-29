ETV Bharat / bharat

Suvendu Adhikari Aide Murder: CBI Announces Rs 50,000 Reward For Arrest Of Accused Krishna Singh

Singh has a significant criminal record and faces multiple charges, including murder, robbery, and Arms Act violations in multiple cases. Central agencies, alongside local police, are actively searching for him as he remains at large. Although previously arrested and imprisoned by the Buxar police, he is currently absconding.

The central agency has adopted a targeted strategy to apprehend Singh, displaying posters with his photograph and reward details at key public locations throughout the district. The initiative seeks to raise public awareness and enlist community assistance in locating the accused’s hideouts, officials said.

Buxar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information leading to the arrest of the “most wanted” fugitive Krishna Singh, alias Atal Singh of Buxar, Bihar, in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

The CBI officials said that Singh’s name emerged during the probe into Rath’s murder. “Several crucial facts came to light during the probe, drawing our attention to Singh. He has been on the run since Rath’s murder, and we are conducting continuous raids at various locations to locate him,” they said.

The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) previously arrested two individuals from Buxar in connection with the case, and their interrogation provided significant leads.

Following a tip-off, Singh’s name emerged, prompting the CBI to declare him a wanted accused and intensify efforts to apprehend him.

According to a notice issued by the CBI, a reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to anyone assisting in the arrest of the accused. The agency has clarified that the informant’s identity will be kept strictly confidential, enabling people to provide information to the investigating agency without fear.

The investigating agency hopes that, with public cooperation and ongoing operations, the accused can be arrested soon. Currently, teams from the CBI and local police are actively searching for the accused and keeping a close watch on his potential hideouts.