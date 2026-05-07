Pakistani National Nabbed From Barmer After Crossing Over To India
Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya said he is currently under police custody.
Published : May 7, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Barmer: The Border Security Force on Thursday nabbed a suspected Pakistani national who crossed over to Barmer district in Rajasthan.
The suspect was brought to the Barmer district headquarters, where security agencies put him under sustained interrogation to know the motive behind crossing over to India.
Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya said he is currently under police custody.
He was brought to Barmer on Thursday, where security agencies are jointly conducting his interrogation.
The Additional SP stated that the Pakistani national has been identified as Mohammed Avesh, son of Hazoor Khan, aged 26, and a resident of the Mithi district in Pakistan.
The BSF arrested him near the Ashoka Border Outpost near the village of Swaroop Ka Tala.
He reportedly managed to move nearly 8 km inside Indian territory before the BSF nabbed him.
Preliminary questioning was conducted on the spot itself by the BSF and the police, following which he was brought to Barmer headquarters.
The Additional SP said the police have not seized any suspicious objects from his possession.
He said that any further details can be revealed only once the interrogation is concluded.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) and Barmer police had arrested an interstate narcotics trafficker, Jaswant, from Barmer district.
Nearly a month ago, on April 9, two smugglers were arrested in Barmer for allegedly supplying methamphetamine (crystal meth) from Pakistan to Gujarat.
During interrogation, the accused reportedly revealed that a Pakistani smuggler identified as Masat had personally crossed the border fencing to deliver narcotics into Rajasthan.
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