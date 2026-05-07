ETV Bharat / bharat

Pakistani National Nabbed From Barmer After Crossing Over To India

He has identified himself as a resident of Mithi district in Pakistan ( ETV Bharat )

Barmer: The Border Security Force on Thursday nabbed a suspected Pakistani national who crossed over to Barmer district in Rajasthan.

The suspect was brought to the Barmer district headquarters, where security agencies put him under sustained interrogation to know the motive behind crossing over to India.

Additional Superintendent of Police Nitesh Arya said he is currently under police custody.

He was brought to Barmer on Thursday, where security agencies are jointly conducting his interrogation.

The Additional SP stated that the Pakistani national has been identified as Mohammed Avesh, son of Hazoor Khan, aged 26, and a resident of the Mithi district in Pakistan.

The BSF arrested him near the Ashoka Border Outpost near the village of Swaroop Ka Tala.

He reportedly managed to move nearly 8 km inside Indian territory before the BSF nabbed him.