ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspension Of 8 Opposition MPs From Lok Sabha Likely To Be Revoked On Tuesday

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha underway during the second part of the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, March 16, 2026 ( PTI )

New Delhi: The suspension of eight opposition MPs from the Lok Sabha is likely to be revoked on Tuesday, sources said, citing a decision taken at a meeting convened by Speaker Om Birla. Seven Congress and a CPI(M) MP were suspended on February 3 for unruly behaviour, following a resolution passed by the Lok Sabha in the first part of the Budget session.

While the eight MPs were suspended for the entire session that is scheduled to conclude on April 2, opposition parties have been urging the speaker to revoke the suspensions during one of the sittings of the Lok Sabha.

When Congress members had urged Birla to revoke the suspensions, he had said such action is taken when someone climbs on the tables. The suspended members are Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Hibi Eden, C Kiran Kumar Reddy, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Prashant Padole and Dean Kuriakose (all Congress) and S Ventakesan CPI(M)

The revocation of suspension of the eight MPs has been a key demand of the opposition since the second leg of the Budget session commenced on March 9. Both the ruling and the opposition sides agreed that neither side would enter the well of the House to confront the other.