Suspected Spy Arrested In Delhi, Had Travelled To Pakistan; Links To Foreign Scientist

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a 59-year-old man for his alleged involvement in espionage activities, including links with a foreign-based nuclear scientist, and a fake passport racket operating from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Adil Hussaini and also known by the names Syed Adil Hussain, Nasimuddin and Syed Adil Hussaini, was apprehended from Seemapuri in Delhi two days ago, he said.

A police source said that the accused was in touch with a nuclear scientist based abroad and had travelled to several countries, including Pakistan. He obtained three identity cards of a sensitive installation using forged documents, the source claimed.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said that Adil is a resident of Tata Nagar, Jamshedpur. "Adil and his brother Akhtar Hussaini are suspected of supplying sensitive information to foreign countries and procuring multiple Indian passports using forged documents," the officer said.