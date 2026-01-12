Suspected Pakistani Drones Sighted Along LoC, IB In Jammu Kashmir; Search Ops Intensified
Security forces picked up movement of suspected drones in several forward areas along IB and LoC in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts on Sunday evening.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 7:39 AM IST
Jammu: A high alert was sounded in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday evening after security forces detected movement of suspected Pakistani drones in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts.
As per officials, all the flying objects came from the Pakistan side and returned after hovering over Indian territory for few minutes as Indian Army undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures.
"A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return," ANI reported quoting Defence sources.
Security forces also launched a massive search operation on the ground after spotting the flying objects in the forward areas.
Officials informed that Army troops guarding the Nowshera sector along the LoC in Rajouri, fired from medium and light machine guns on observing drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village around 6.35 PM.
Another drone was noticed at Khabbar village in Teryath in Rajouri district at 6.35 PM. The flying object with blinking light came from Dharmsal village in Kalakote and moved further towards Bharakh, officials said.
Similarly, a drone-like object, with blinking light, was seen hovering for a few minutes over Chak Babral village in Ramgarh sector of Samba around 7.15 PM, they said.
Another drone-like object was seen moving from Tain towards Topa in Mankote sector, located along the LoC, in Poonch district at 6.25 PM.
It is pertinent to mention here that security forces on Friday night recovered an arms consignment which included two pistols, three magazines, 16 rounds and a grenade, allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone, in Paloora village of Ghagwal near the IB in Samba district.
Also Read: