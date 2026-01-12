ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspected Pakistani Drones Sighted Along LoC, IB In Jammu Kashmir; Search Ops Intensified

Jammu: A high alert was sounded in Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday evening after security forces detected movement of suspected Pakistani drones in several forward areas along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

As per officials, all the flying objects came from the Pakistan side and returned after hovering over Indian territory for few minutes as Indian Army undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures.

"A few Pakistan Army drones were sighted along the line of control in the Naushera-Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army troops undertook counter-unmanned aerial systems measures, forcing them to return," ANI reported quoting Defence sources.

Security forces also launched a massive search operation on the ground after spotting the flying objects in the forward areas.

Officials informed that Army troops guarding the Nowshera sector along the LoC in Rajouri, fired from medium and light machine guns on observing drone movement over Gania-Kalsian village around 6.35 PM.