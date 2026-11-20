ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspected Pakistani Drone Shot Down By BSF, Punjab Police In Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: Security forces shot down a suspected Pakistani drone in the border area of Dera Baba Nanak, officials said on Friday. The breakthrough came during a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, they said.

According to officials, the drone was intercepted and brought down late Thursday night in Mangian village, which is close to the international border with Pakistan.

“Last night, drone activity was observed in the border area, originating from the Pakistani side. Following this, the BSF’s 242nd Battalion and the Punjab Police’s anti-drone team launched a joint operation, targeted the drone, and brought it down,” Sukhdev Singh, in-charge of the Dharmkot police outpost, said.

Singh said a case was registered and a probe launched. During the preliminary investigation, no suspicious items, such as heroin or weapons, were recovered at the scene other than the drone itself. “Following the interception, the BSF and Punjab Police launched a joint search operation across the surrounding area to detect any dropped contraband or suspicious activity,” Singh added.

Meanwhile, security agencies have heightened vigilance along the border region, and further probe into the matter is ongoing.

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