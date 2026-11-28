Suspected Pakistani Drone Found In Punjab’s Gurdaspur; Police, BSF Seize Grenades And Pistols
Police and BSF foiled a smuggling bid in Punjab's Gurdaspur on Saturday, seizing a suspected Pakistani drone, four hand grenades, two pistols, and ammunition.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 5:00 PM IST
Gurdaspur: Security forces have foiled a cross-border smuggling attempt in Punjab’s border district Gurdaspur on Saturday after a suspected Pakistani drone was recovered from agricultural fields using an anti-drone system, prompting a search operation.
In a joint operation at the Hardochhani village, a police team from Kotli Surat Mallian police and the Border Security Force (BSF) seized four hand grenades, two pistols, and ammunition allegedly dropped by the drone.
“The joint team has taken the drone into custody and launched a search operation to check for additional suspicious objects. Upon inspecting the package, two pistols, 59 live .30-bore cartridges and four hand grenades were recovered,” said an official.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Dera Baba Nanak Davinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh and the Punjab Police anti-drone unit were present at the scene.
“We received information that a drone had been spotted in the fields. Following this, our police team and the BSF team initiated action. Further search and investigations are underway into the incident,” said Davinder.
A case was registered at the Sadar Police Station in Gurdaspur under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act and Section 12 of the Aircraft Act.
Superintendent of Police (SP), Batala Police District, Manoj Kumar said that the action was part of an operation against illegal activities and the smuggling of weapons from across the border.
“This is a priority for the Gurdaspur Police, and we maintain constant vigilance along the border and are fully committed to rooting out networks involved in the smuggling of narcotics and illegal weapons,” he said.
A resident who first spotted the unmanned aerial vehicle said, “I had come to the fields, as I do daily, when I spotted a drone. I immediately informed the police.”
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