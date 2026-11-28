ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspected Pakistani Drone Found In Punjab’s Gurdaspur; Police, BSF Seize Grenades And Pistols

Punjab Police team at the spot where suspected Pakistani drone was recovered in Gurdaspur ( File/ANI )

Gurdaspur: Security forces have foiled a cross-border smuggling attempt in Punjab’s border district Gurdaspur on Saturday after a suspected Pakistani drone was recovered from agricultural fields using an anti-drone system, prompting a search operation.

In a joint operation at the Hardochhani village, a police team from Kotli Surat Mallian police and the Border Security Force (BSF) seized four hand grenades, two pistols, and ammunition allegedly dropped by the drone.

“The joint team has taken the drone into custody and launched a search operation to check for additional suspicious objects. Upon inspecting the package, two pistols, 59 live .30-bore cartridges and four hand grenades were recovered,” said an official. Recovered items (ETV Bharat) Deputy Superintendent of Police Dera Baba Nanak Davinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) Satpal Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh and the Punjab Police anti-drone unit were present at the scene. “We received information that a drone had been spotted in the fields. Following this, our police team and the BSF team initiated action. Further search and investigations are underway into the incident,” said Davinder.