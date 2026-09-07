Suspected Drone Sightings Force Brief Closure Of Amritsar Airport; Seven Flights Diverted
A late-night drone scare at Amritsar's international airport forced a temporary runway closure and diverted seven incoming flights, triggering a police probe
Published : September 7, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Amritsar: A late-night drone scare forced the temporary closure of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport, Amritsar and the diversion of seven commercial flights to Delhi and Chandigarh on Sunday, officials said.
The police also registered a case, and a probe is underway to determine whether the “unauthorised” flying objects were linked to a nearby sports tournament or a broader security breach.
The incident took place around 10 pm, prompting the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to issue an immediate alert. The Airport officials said at least seven flights arriving at the Amritsar airport were diverted to Delhi and Chandigarh as a security protocol.
“The passengers have to face inconvenience for some time. But we kept a constant watch on the situation while strengthening security arrangements,” they said.
Director of Amritsar Airport, AK Sharma, confirmed the incident, saying that the ATC Amritsar received information about drone activity from the Indian Air Force (IAF) at around 9.42 pm last night, prompting an emergency response.
Amritsar, Punjab: A suspected drone-like object is spotted near Amritsar airport, prompting temporary airspace closure. Seven flights are diverted, with two sent to Chandigarh and five to Delhi. Airspace reopens at 11:15 PM after security checks, and flight operations gradually… pic.twitter.com/6OuMlqlR98— IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2026
Sharma said the airport remained shut for the entire duration of the drone sighting, forcing the diversion of five flights to Delhi and two to Chandigarh. He added that the Punjab Police were immediately notified of the security breach.
“At present, the incident is under investigation. The airport was closed for some time, but operations have since resumed. Out of the diverted flights, five have returned, though an Air India flight was cancelled and the Malaysia Airlines flight will be sent back,” he said.
The Punjab Police also sent a team to ascertain the circumstances and ensure security. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Rajasansi police station, Gurpreet Singh, said the duty officer ASI Niranjan Singh reached the airport outskirts to investigate the matter.
“We have registered an FIR in the incident after the Indian Air Force informed us about drone activity in the area. More details will be revealed once the investigation is complete,” he said.
The police didn’t rule out the drones being part of a Kabaddi tournament going on in Jhajhoti village. But they said the tournament was held during the day, and the drones were seen at night. “Nothing can be said for certain about whether these drones were being flown only for sports or there is more to it,” said Singh.
Meanwhile, the district administration has banned the flying of drones within an 8 km radius of the Amritsar airport amid security concerns.
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