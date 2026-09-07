ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspected Drone Sightings Force Brief Closure Of Amritsar Airport; Seven Flights Diverted

Amritsar: A late-night drone scare forced the temporary closure of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport, Amritsar and the diversion of seven commercial flights to Delhi and Chandigarh on Sunday, officials said.

The police also registered a case, and a probe is underway to determine whether the “unauthorised” flying objects were linked to a nearby sports tournament or a broader security breach.

AK Sharma, Director of Amritsar Airport (ETV Bharat)

The incident took place around 10 pm, prompting the Air Traffic Control (ATC) to issue an immediate alert. The Airport officials said at least seven flights arriving at the Amritsar airport were diverted to Delhi and Chandigarh as a security protocol.

“The passengers have to face inconvenience for some time. But we kept a constant watch on the situation while strengthening security arrangements,” they said.

Director of Amritsar Airport, AK Sharma, confirmed the incident, saying that the ATC Amritsar received information about drone activity from the Indian Air Force (IAF) at around 9.42 pm last night, prompting an emergency response.