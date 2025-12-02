ETV Bharat / bharat

Suspect In Rubaiya Sayeed Abduction Case Arrested In Srinagar: CBI

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a suspect in the 1989 abduction case of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister, Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, an official statement said.

This is the first arrest the CBI has made during its investigation after the case was handed over to the central investigation agency. As per an agency statement, the CBI has arrested Shafat Ahmad Shungloo, a resident of the Hawal area and currently living in Ishber Nishar in Srinagar, in connection with the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case.

Shungloo, son of Saif-ud-Din Shungaloo, was taken into custody by the CBI from Police Station Nishat earlier on Monday."The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an absconder Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, wanted in a 35-year-old CBI case relating to the kidnapping of Dr Rubiya Sayeed, D/o Shri Mufti Mohd. Sayeed, EX Home Minister.

The said accused Shangloo conspired with Yasin Malik and others in committing a crime under various sections of the RPC and TADA Act during the year 1989," the CBI statement said.The absconder is carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head, it added.

Shungloo will be produced before the TADA Court Jammu, within the stipulated time as per law, the statement said.The arrest comes as part of the CBI’s ongoing probe into the decades-old abduction, which remains one of the most high-profile criminal cases in Jammu and Kashmir.