Survival Of Rare Lion-Tailed Macaque Under Threat, Warns Hyderabad-Based CCMB’s 40-Year Study
A 40-year study warns that habitat loss, human threats, and fragmentation endanger the rare lion-tailed macaque, urging urgent conservation efforts in South India’s Western Ghats.
Published : February 12, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Hyderabad: Scientists from the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have warned that the long-term survival of the rare lion-tailed macaque, a primate species found only in South India, is under serious threat.
The warning comes after the conclusion of a comprehensive 40-year-long study conducted by CCMB researchers in the Annamalai forests of the Western Ghats.
The lion-tailed macaque, known for its distinctive mane-like hair around the face, is one of the most endangered primate species in the world. Its habitat is largely restricted to the tropical rainforests of the Western Ghats, making it highly vulnerable to environmental changes and human activities.
The extensive study, led by Dr Umapati and his team, examined the lives, movement patterns and survival challenges of nearly 800 macaques over four decades.
According to the findings, the population of lion-tailed macaques living in government-protected forest areas remains relatively stable. These protected zones provide better habitat continuity, food availability and reduced human interference, which are crucial for the survival of these species.
However, the situation is drastically different in private estates and fragmented forest regions. The study revealed that “macaques living outside protected forests are facing severe threats due to rapid deforestation and habitat fragmentation.”
“As forest cover in private estates continues to shrink, the monkeys are being forced to move out of their natural habitats in search of food. This increasing movement has brought them closer to roads, human settlements and plantations, exposing them to multiple dangers,” researchers, who were part of the study, said.
A significant number of macaques are losing their lives due to road accidents and electric shocks from power lines in these areas, they said.
In addition, frequent interaction with humans is increasing stress among the animals and disrupting their natural behaviour, further affecting their chances of survival.
Dr Umapati’s team has clearly stated that if immediate and effective conservation measures are not implemented, the lion-tailed macaque could face extinction in the long run.
The scientists have emphasised the need for stricter regulation of land use in private forest areas, better habitat connectivity and measures to reduce human-wildlife conflict.
The findings of this landmark study serve as a strong reminder that long-term conservation efforts, combined with responsible development policies, are essential to protect one of India’s most unique and endangered primate species.
