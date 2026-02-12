ETV Bharat / bharat

Survival Of Rare Lion-Tailed Macaque Under Threat, Warns Hyderabad-Based CCMB’s 40-Year Study

Hyderabad: Scientists from the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) have warned that the long-term survival of the rare lion-tailed macaque, a primate species found only in South India, is under serious threat.

The warning comes after the conclusion of a comprehensive 40-year-long study conducted by CCMB researchers in the Annamalai forests of the Western Ghats.

The lion-tailed macaque, known for its distinctive mane-like hair around the face, is one of the most endangered primate species in the world. Its habitat is largely restricted to the tropical rainforests of the Western Ghats, making it highly vulnerable to environmental changes and human activities.

The extensive study, led by Dr Umapati and his team, examined the lives, movement patterns and survival challenges of nearly 800 macaques over four decades.

According to the findings, the population of lion-tailed macaques living in government-protected forest areas remains relatively stable. These protected zones provide better habitat continuity, food availability and reduced human interference, which are crucial for the survival of these species.