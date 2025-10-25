ETV Bharat / bharat

Surveillance: A Crucial Public Health Measure To Fight Chemical Disasters

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that surveillance is a crucial public health measure to be undertaken for raising timely alerts and early warnings for any kind of chemical disasters, a critical module on surveillance brought out by the health ministry has identified five components of the surveillance system at the point of entry to manage chemical emergencies in India.

According to the module, surveillance at points of entry is an important aspect of managing chemical emergencies in India. Points of entry include seaports, airports, and land borders where hazardous chemicals are imported or exported.

“Overall, surveillance at points of entry is critical for preventing chemical emergencies and ensuring that hazardous chemicals are managed safely in India. By screening and inspecting shipments, monitoring storage and transport, and coordinating with other agencies, the Indian government can help protect public health and the environment from the risks associated with hazardous chemicals,” the health ministry module pointed out.

The module has identified five major ways through which surveillance is carried out at points of entry for chemicals in India:

Screening and inspection of containers: All containers carrying hazardous chemicals are screened and inspected at the points of entry. This includes x-ray scans, physical inspections, and chemical testing to ensure that the contents are declared accurately.

Documentation checks: All shipments of hazardous chemicals must have proper documentation, including safety data sheets, certificates of origin, and import/export permits. These documents are checked to ensure compliance with Indian regulations and to verify that the shipment is safe for transport.

Customs inspections: Customs officials inspect all shipments of hazardous chemicals to ensure that they comply with import/export regulations and to prevent the smuggling of illegal substances.

Monitoring of shipments: Once hazardous chemicals enter India, they are monitored to ensure that they are stored, handled, and transported safely. This includes regular inspections of storage facilities and transport vehicles to ensure compliance with safety regulations.

Coordination with other agencies: Surveillance at points of entry involves coordination with other agencies, including the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). These agencies work together to ensure that hazardous chemicals are managed safely and that appropriate measures are taken in the event of a chemical emergency.

According to the module, community-based surveillance is a proactive approach that involves the active participation of community members in monitoring and reporting health-related information, including that involving chemical incidents. Unlike traditional surveillance methods conducted solely by health professionals, this approach engages individuals within communities to detect, track, and report potential health threats.

The Sivakasi Fireworks Accident-Tamil Nadu: The 2012 Sivakasi factory explosion in India, occurring on September 5, resulted in 40 deaths and over 70 injuries at the Om Sakthi Fireworks Industries, a facility without a valid license. The explosion transpired during chemical mixing for fireworks production, potentially exacerbated by a high ambient temperature of 69 °C (156°F).

Post-incident, authorities enforced regulations, leading to the closure of 150 fireworks production units. Twelve individuals, including the factory manager, were arrested for culpable homicide, while the owner fled.

India is rapidly emerging as a major global hub for industrial and technological development. As chemicals form an integral part of modern industrial systems, the pace of industrialization has simultaneously heightened the risk of exposure to chemical hazards. Uncontrolled releases of such substances can have serious implications for public health and the environment, potentially resulting in chemical emergencies. These chemical emergencies have a profound impact on human health, often resulting in casualties, long-term consequences, and damage to property and the environment.

The ministry has also brought two more modules on pre-hospital management and medical management to deal with chemical emergencies.

“These modules have been developed recognizing the importance of addressing public health concerns arising from chemical incidents. India’s health sector is expanding its role and aligning with the International Health Regulations (IHR) to strengthen capacities for chemical emergency preparedness and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as the national focal point for IHR implementation, coordinates with relevant sectors to enhance capacities for the management of chemical emergencies and undertakes capacity-building initiatives across all related core areas,” a health ministry official said.

The modules developed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) aim to equip public health professionals & responders with the necessary knowledge and skills for the timely and effective management of chemical incidents.

Pre-Hospital Management Of Chemical Emergencies

All Chemical hazards require decontamination, which comprises rapidly eliminating the unabsorbed contaminant from the victim's body and treating a sizable number of casualties while maintaining the responder's safety.

“The key to success is swiftness and correctness. Initial care should be administered at the accident site in order to give the injured the treatment necessary to ensure that they are in stable condition before being taken to a main treatment facility, if necessary. The most critical action is to remove the individual from further exposure to the hazardous substance(s). Physiological (clinical) and psychological effects may then be addressed,” the module on Pre-Hospital Management of Chemical Emergencies stated.

First Aid For Chemical Incident Victims