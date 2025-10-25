Surveillance: A Crucial Public Health Measure To Fight Chemical Disasters
The health ministry has come up with three critical modules to deal with clinical emergencies.
Published : October 25, 2025 at 4:51 PM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that surveillance is a crucial public health measure to be undertaken for raising timely alerts and early warnings for any kind of chemical disasters, a critical module on surveillance brought out by the health ministry has identified five components of the surveillance system at the point of entry to manage chemical emergencies in India.
According to the module, surveillance at points of entry is an important aspect of managing chemical emergencies in India. Points of entry include seaports, airports, and land borders where hazardous chemicals are imported or exported.
“Overall, surveillance at points of entry is critical for preventing chemical emergencies and ensuring that hazardous chemicals are managed safely in India. By screening and inspecting shipments, monitoring storage and transport, and coordinating with other agencies, the Indian government can help protect public health and the environment from the risks associated with hazardous chemicals,” the health ministry module pointed out.
The module has identified five major ways through which surveillance is carried out at points of entry for chemicals in India:
- Screening and inspection of containers: All containers carrying hazardous chemicals are screened and inspected at the points of entry. This includes x-ray scans, physical inspections, and chemical testing to ensure that the contents are declared accurately.
- Documentation checks: All shipments of hazardous chemicals must have proper documentation, including safety data sheets, certificates of origin, and import/export permits. These documents are checked to ensure compliance with Indian regulations and to verify that the shipment is safe for transport.
- Customs inspections: Customs officials inspect all shipments of hazardous chemicals to ensure that they comply with import/export regulations and to prevent the smuggling of illegal substances.
- Monitoring of shipments: Once hazardous chemicals enter India, they are monitored to ensure that they are stored, handled, and transported safely. This includes regular inspections of storage facilities and transport vehicles to ensure compliance with safety regulations.
- Coordination with other agencies: Surveillance at points of entry involves coordination with other agencies, including the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). These agencies work together to ensure that hazardous chemicals are managed safely and that appropriate measures are taken in the event of a chemical emergency.
According to the module, community-based surveillance is a proactive approach that involves the active participation of community members in monitoring and reporting health-related information, including that involving chemical incidents. Unlike traditional surveillance methods conducted solely by health professionals, this approach engages individuals within communities to detect, track, and report potential health threats.
The Sivakasi Fireworks Accident-Tamil Nadu: The 2012 Sivakasi factory explosion in India, occurring on September 5, resulted in 40 deaths and over 70 injuries at the Om Sakthi Fireworks Industries, a facility without a valid license. The explosion transpired during chemical mixing for fireworks production, potentially exacerbated by a high ambient temperature of 69 °C (156°F).
Post-incident, authorities enforced regulations, leading to the closure of 150 fireworks production units. Twelve individuals, including the factory manager, were arrested for culpable homicide, while the owner fled.
India is rapidly emerging as a major global hub for industrial and technological development. As chemicals form an integral part of modern industrial systems, the pace of industrialization has simultaneously heightened the risk of exposure to chemical hazards. Uncontrolled releases of such substances can have serious implications for public health and the environment, potentially resulting in chemical emergencies. These chemical emergencies have a profound impact on human health, often resulting in casualties, long-term consequences, and damage to property and the environment.
The ministry has also brought two more modules on pre-hospital management and medical management to deal with chemical emergencies.
“These modules have been developed recognizing the importance of addressing public health concerns arising from chemical incidents. India’s health sector is expanding its role and aligning with the International Health Regulations (IHR) to strengthen capacities for chemical emergency preparedness and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as the national focal point for IHR implementation, coordinates with relevant sectors to enhance capacities for the management of chemical emergencies and undertakes capacity-building initiatives across all related core areas,” a health ministry official said.
The modules developed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) aim to equip public health professionals & responders with the necessary knowledge and skills for the timely and effective management of chemical incidents.
Pre-Hospital Management Of Chemical Emergencies
All Chemical hazards require decontamination, which comprises rapidly eliminating the unabsorbed contaminant from the victim's body and treating a sizable number of casualties while maintaining the responder's safety.
“The key to success is swiftness and correctness. Initial care should be administered at the accident site in order to give the injured the treatment necessary to ensure that they are in stable condition before being taken to a main treatment facility, if necessary. The most critical action is to remove the individual from further exposure to the hazardous substance(s). Physiological (clinical) and psychological effects may then be addressed,” the module on Pre-Hospital Management of Chemical Emergencies stated.
First Aid For Chemical Incident Victims
The purpose of basic first aid is to protect life and to prevent or limit the deterioration in an injured person’s condition. If accidents involve chemicals, it is essential that the casualty is decontaminated without delay in order to prevent further harm. The simple first aid for dealing with the majority of chemical contaminants can be performed without much experience.
According to the module, a first aid for chemical emergencies kit (FACE-kit) should be made available to all the hazardous sites and offices and small health establishments in the vicinity.
The Gas Pipeline Explosion: Andhra Pradesh
On June 27, 2014, at Nagaram, East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh when a massive fire erupted following a blast in a Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) 18” size underground gas pipeline. The tragedy occurred near the Tatipaka refinery of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), situated approximately 180 km from the state capital, Vijayawada.
The accident resulted in a grim toll, with 23 reported fatalities and about 40 individuals sustaining injuries. The injured were promptly transported to hospitals in Amalapuram and Kakinada.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board’s (PNGRB) investigation revealed that GAIL, the pipeline operator, failed to comply with various provisions related to design, maintenance, operation, inspection, integrity management, and gas quality standards.
Notably, GAIL admitted to several lapses, such as the absence of a gas dehydration unit and the transportation of wet gas through a pipeline designed for dry gas.
Medical Management To Deal With Chemical Emergencies
According to the module as prepared by the health ministry, the initial response to a chemical emergency involves the activation of the emergency response system, which includes calling the appropriate local emergency number.
The dispatcher will then initiate a response from the appropriate agencies, including EMS and hazmat teams. Upon arrival at the scene, the first responders will assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action. This may include the establishment of a perimeter or evacuation of the affected area. The hazmat team will then identify the hazardous substance and determine the appropriate method for containment and cleanup.
“The medical response to a chemical emergency involves the identification and treatment of those affected by the hazardous substance. The first priority is to ensure the safety of the responders and the general public. This may involve the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and decontamination procedures to prevent the spread of the hazardous substance. The medical treatment of those affected will depend on the type and severity of the exposure,” the module stated.
Chlorine Gas Leak- Mumbai Port Trust
On the morning of 14 July 2010, a chlorine leak incident was reported at Haji Bunder hazardous cargo warehouse in the Mumbai Port Trust (MPT), Sewri. Around 103 individuals fell ill due to inhaling chlorine gas from a leaking cylinder. The affected included college students, BPT staff, and firefighters.
The emergency response involved transferring victims to multiple hospitals. Critical cases primarily suffered from respiratory issues and throat problems. This incident led to a joint investigation by BPT, police, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.
It was learnt that the chlorine cylinders had been abandoned by an importer nearly a decade ago, in 1997, and MPT has been unsuccessful in selling off these cylinders.
Following the incident, the importance of regulatory compliance and the need for continuous monitoring and maintenance of industrial equipment to prevent similar occurrences in the future have been pointed out.
Hailing the three modules brought out by the health ministry, renowned environmental activist Atul Sati said that such modules are really crucial to deal with all possible clinical disasters.
“These modules have emphasised how surveillance, medical management and pre-hospital management can play vital roles during chemical emergencies,” said Sati.
According to Sati, all the governments in States and UTs should follow and implement such modules.