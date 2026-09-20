India's Tobacco Crisis: Surrogate Advertising Raises Questions About Social Responsibilities Of Celebrities
Observers say that the problem is not the absence of a law but in its enforcement and the commercial tactics, writes Pratidnya Pawar and Shete
Published : September 20, 2026 at 4:57 PM IST
Mumbai: After popular Indian film actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and others received notices from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over an advertisement, the question of the social responsibility of celebrities has once again come to the centre stage. Also raising its head is the question that if tobacco and nicotine-related products cannot be advertised directly, yet are being allowed promotion under the name of ‘cardamom’, ‘mouth freshener ’, or some other product bringing the brand in front of the consumers.
This whole setup involves a multi-crore advertising business, loopholes in the law, the influence of celebrities, habits among youngsters and the consumer’s own judgment.
It also draws attention to surrogate advertising. Under Section 5 of India’s Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), direct as well as indirect or surrogate advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products are prohibited. The government’s National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) also states the same.
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But surrogate advertising continues unabated, with products like cardamom, mouth freshener, soda, music etc being promoted in the name of the main brand of tobacco, pan masala or alcohol. The advertisements continue to show elements that help consumers recognise the brand through the colours, logo, name, jingle and celebrity endorsement. The brand recall created in the consumer’s mind can be linked to the original product. This is why the argument, “I am only advertising cardamom,” may not always be sufficient.
What also matters is the overall effect of the advertisement, which brand it is associated with and what message ultimately reaches the consumer.
In 2022, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued separate guidelines on misleading advertisements and celebrity endorsements. “These guidelines also prohibit surrogate advertising,” explained Vinay Kumar, Head of the Tobacco Prevention Project at Salaam Bombay Foundation.
The World Health Organization (WHO) states that in 2017-18, the economic cost to India from tobacco-related diseases, treatment expenses and premature deaths among people above the age of 35 amounted to Rs 1,77,341 crore which was more than 1% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
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Vinay pointed out, “A WHO study says that for every Rs 100 collected as excise duty on tobacco, the economy has to bear a cost of approximately Rs 816. This means that while large amounts of money are spent on advertising, branding and celebrity endorsements, the use of these products places a huge financial burden on the healthcare system and families.”
The reason why celebrities are used to sell these products is that consumers also buy the image associated with that product and this gives the product the glamour of stardom.
“The influence is even more serious in the case of tobacco advertising. According to the WHO, around 267 million people aged 15 and above in India use tobacco that causes approximately 1.35 million deaths in India every year. The WHO has also warned about methods used to target young people. According to the 2019 Global Youth Tobacco Survey, tobacco use among school-going children aged 13 to 15 was 8.4%. The WHO has noted that the tobacco industry uses attractive products, modern marketing and various platforms, including social media, to attract young people,” Vinay said.
India’s Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-17 reported that people clearly recognised surrogate advertising as part of tobacco advertising and promotion. Referring to Indian studies, the WHO has noted that adolescents aged 12 to 16 who were exposed more frequently to tobacco scenes in Bollywood films were twice as likely to use tobacco compared with those who had lower exposure.
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It would be incorrect to say that someone watched an advertisement and started using tobacco the very next day but a frequently seen actor, an attractive dialogue, popular music, stylish presentation and the ‘cool’ image created around a product can influence society’s attitude towards a particular habit. In the case of addiction, even a small change in perception can be significant.
The Salaam Bombay Foundation’s 2022-23 report says that its health volunteers educated 221 tobacco sellers about COTPA regulations, and 102 vendors removed advertisements from their shops.
Advertising professional and ad guru Bharat Dabholkar has also highlighted the responsibility of advertising agencies, saying, “A responsible advertising agency does not simply use a claim made by a client in an advertisement. It verifies the claim and checks whether there is evidence to support it.”
Relating his own experience, Dabholkar said that while working on an advertisement for a leading water purifier company, he asked for an independent laboratory certificate before making a claim that there were no bacteria in the water.
He said that this comparison is important. If something goes wrong at a product’s manufacturing facility at a later stage or a defect develops in a particular batch, an advertising agency cannot necessarily be held responsible for manufacturing the product.
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“However, checking whether a claim made in an advertisement is true, whether it is misleading, what the product actually is and what its nature is, is a basic responsibility of the advertising industry,” Dabholkar said.
“For a celebrity, the question is even bigger. Under the Central Government’s 2022 guidelines, if an advertisement creates the impression that a person has an opinion, experience or belief regarding a product, that person is expected to carry out appropriate ‘due diligence’. In other words, they need to obtain sufficient information about the product and ensure that the advertisement is not misleading,” he added.
Manufacturers, advertisers and endorsers can face a penalty of up to Rs 10 lakh for the first violation and up to Rs 50 lakh for subsequent violations for misleading advertisements. There is also a provision to prohibit an endorser from appearing in advertisements for a specified period.
Ironically, the celebrities endorse products that they may not be using themselves for a huge fee. But there are actors who stand by ethics and have said ‘no’ to such advertisements.
Senior film journalist Pooja Samant has stated that ordinary viewers have immense love for film stars, with fans going to the extent of worshipping them. “Therefore, celebrities who receive such enormous affection also have an ethical and social responsibility towards their fans,” she said.
This issue becomes more serious when it concerns alcohol, cigarettes, pan masala, tobacco or other addictive products. She said that Dev Anand did not accept endorsements for alcohol or liquor brands. Raj Kumar also preferred to stay away from such advertisements. “They may have portrayed characters smoking cigarettes or cigars on screen when the role required it, but they did not endorse brands in real life to encourage their fans to become consumers of those products,” she said.
An actor may be shown smoking in a film because the story or character requires it. But if the same actor uses his image in an advertisement to encourage people to choose a particular product, he is delivering a direct commercial message.
Pooja mentioned actors including John Abraham, Allu Arjun, Yash, Kartik Aaryan, Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan as those who have taken a stand to distance themselves from advertisements related to tobacco or pan masala.
She disclosed that Suniel Shetty rejected a tobacco advertisement worth Rs 40 crore, giving greater importance to his personal values, his family’s image and the impact on his fans than to the money offered.
Pooja further said that after Amitabh Bachchan ended his association with a pan masala brand, he returned the endorsement fee. Similarly, Akshay Kumar, after appearing in an ‘Elaichi’ advertisement in 2022, faced widespread criticism and subsequently apologised to his fans while withdrawing from the brand and announcing that the endorsement fee would be donated for a good cause. But a better option is to think carefully before signing the contract.
Observers say that the problem is not the absence of a law but in its enforcement and commercial tactics developed around it.
While COTPA prohibits direct, indirect and surrogate advertising of tobacco, the Consumer Protection Act and the 2022 guidelines establish responsibilities for advertisers, agencies and endorsers in relation to misleading advertisements. But in practice, determining whether an advertisement is genuinely for cardamom or is actually promoting another product often depends on facts, brand identity, the design of the advertisement and the market context.
The matter of surrogate advertising has now reached the stage of regulatory and judicial scrutiny where the buyer too should remain cautious about the products sold through surrogate advertising.
Dabholkar pointed out that instead of looking at surrogate advertisements simply as cardamom advertisements, their entire brand context should be considered. “Advertising agencies should be stricter in verifying products, claims and the documents supporting those claims. Celebrities should not ask only, ‘What does the contract say?’ They should also ask, ‘What message am I giving to millions of people?’ Regulatory agencies should take immediate and consistent action against such advertisements. Rules are of little use if they remain only on paper. Lastly, the viewers should also learn to look at advertisements simply as advertisements,” he underlined, adding that the consumers’ own judgement is greater than stardom.
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