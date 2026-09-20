ETV Bharat / bharat

India's Tobacco Crisis: Surrogate Advertising Raises Questions About Social Responsibilities Of Celebrities

Mumbai: After popular Indian film actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and others received notices from the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over an advertisement, the question of the social responsibility of celebrities has once again come to the centre stage. Also raising its head is the question that if tobacco and nicotine-related products cannot be advertised directly, yet are being allowed promotion under the name of ‘cardamom’, ‘mouth freshener ’, or some other product bringing the brand in front of the consumers.

This whole setup involves a multi-crore advertising business, loopholes in the law, the influence of celebrities, habits among youngsters and the consumer’s own judgment.

It also draws attention to surrogate advertising. Under Section 5 of India’s Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), direct as well as indirect or surrogate advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco products are prohibited. The government’s National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP) also states the same.

But surrogate advertising continues unabated, with products like cardamom, mouth freshener, soda, music etc being promoted in the name of the main brand of tobacco, pan masala or alcohol. The advertisements continue to show elements that help consumers recognise the brand through the colours, logo, name, jingle and celebrity endorsement. The brand recall created in the consumer’s mind can be linked to the original product. This is why the argument, “I am only advertising cardamom,” may not always be sufficient.

What also matters is the overall effect of the advertisement, which brand it is associated with and what message ultimately reaches the consumer.

In 2022, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued separate guidelines on misleading advertisements and celebrity endorsements. “These guidelines also prohibit surrogate advertising,” explained Vinay Kumar, Head of the Tobacco Prevention Project at Salaam Bombay Foundation.

The World Health Organization (WHO) states that in 2017-18, the economic cost to India from tobacco-related diseases, treatment expenses and premature deaths among people above the age of 35 amounted to Rs 1,77,341 crore which was more than 1% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Vinay pointed out, “A WHO study says that for every Rs 100 collected as excise duty on tobacco, the economy has to bear a cost of approximately Rs 816. This means that while large amounts of money are spent on advertising, branding and celebrity endorsements, the use of these products places a huge financial burden on the healthcare system and families.”

The reason why celebrities are used to sell these products is that consumers also buy the image associated with that product and this gives the product the glamour of stardom.

“The influence is even more serious in the case of tobacco advertising. According to the WHO, around 267 million people aged 15 and above in India use tobacco that causes approximately 1.35 million deaths in India every year. The WHO has also warned about methods used to target young people. According to the 2019 Global Youth Tobacco Survey, tobacco use among school-going children aged 13 to 15 was 8.4%. The WHO has noted that the tobacco industry uses attractive products, modern marketing and various platforms, including social media, to attract young people,” Vinay said.

India’s Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-17 reported that people clearly recognised surrogate advertising as part of tobacco advertising and promotion. Referring to Indian studies, the WHO has noted that adolescents aged 12 to 16 who were exposed more frequently to tobacco scenes in Bollywood films were twice as likely to use tobacco compared with those who had lower exposure.

It would be incorrect to say that someone watched an advertisement and started using tobacco the very next day but a frequently seen actor, an attractive dialogue, popular music, stylish presentation and the ‘cool’ image created around a product can influence society’s attitude towards a particular habit. In the case of addiction, even a small change in perception can be significant.