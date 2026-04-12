ETV Bharat / bharat

Surrendered Naxalite Papa Rao Calls On Active Maoists To Lay Down Arms And Join Mainstream

Bijapur: Surrendered Naxalite Papa Rao who was once synonymous with terror in Bijapur region of Chhattisgarh for almost 30 years has appealed to the Maoists who are still active in the area to lay down arms and return to the mainstream of the society.

In an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat, he said that many senior Naxal leaders have returned to the mainstream amid an increase in the number of security camps. He said that he is trying to acclimatize himself with normal life after being accustomed to living in the jungles for so long. He has called upon the still active Maoists to abandon the path of violence and adopt the path of peace.

Talking about his past, Papa Rao revealed that his real name was something else. The name Papa Rao was given to him after joining the Naxal ranks. Although he has surrendered, he has no remorse for targeting security forces and killing villagers.

Also known as Chandraiah, he disclosed that he joined the Naxalite organization in December 1995 underlining that there was considerable government pressure on the locals at that time and the villagers in the interiors were being ‘beaten and harassed’.

Claiming to have joined the Naxalites in public interest, he admitted that while in the organization, he was involved in several incidents that made him synonymous with fear in the area. He recalled the 1998 bomb blast around Tarrem near Basaguda where 16 soldiers were killed.

He revealed that in 1998, he was a part of the Area Committee (AC) and was accompanied by an area commander named Badaranna who has also surrendered and is living in Jagdalpur.