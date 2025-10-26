ETV Bharat / bharat

Naxalite 'Doctor' Surrender Proof That Abujhmarh Is Shunning Guns And Embracing Development: Officials

Narayanpur: Naxalism or Maoism is being claimed to be at its ebb in Chhattisgarh, particularly in the Abujhmarh forests of Bastar division. The government’s two-pronged strategy of an aggressive campaign by the security forces on one hand and the ‘Niyad Nellanar’ (Development and Trust) has resulted in the killing of 397 Naxalites and the surrender of 1,342 in Bastar division between January 2024 and September 2025 alone.

The recent surrender of a prominent cadre like Dr Sukhlal Jurri is being cited as a proof that Abujhmarh is now moving towards peace and development.

Jurri was an informally trained medical practitioner with the Indravati Area Committee of the Naxalites. In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, he revealed that he had come in contact with Naxalite leader Dilip who used to organize students when he was 14 and was studying in Class 6. He was influenced by Maoist ideology and had started working with the Chetna Theatre Group.

Former Naxals at a police camp in Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

"It was in 2007, just a year after joining the Naxalite organization that I received four months of specialized training in the forests of Kutul after which I began treating various ailments, applying sutures and performing complex operations like male sterilization. It was because of my affectionate conduct with the villagers that they gave me the title of 'Doctor Sukhlal', he said while underlining that their act spelt trust.

Because of the medical assistance provided by him, he was made a party member, later an area committee member and, in 2021, a division committee member in the organization.

He only possessed a .303 rifle as his primary job was to treat and not to fight. He admitted that he never participated in any armed operation.