Surguja Farmer Comes Up With Seaweed Substitute To Boost Farm Yield
Vitis Gupta of Karji village has managed to harvest an algae from the local rivers and ponds that is as potent as the seaweed
Published : April 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Surguja: A young farmer from Chhattisgarh's Surguja has come up with a substitute for the expensive seaweed fertiliser. Vitis Gupta has managed to harvest an algae from the local rivers and ponds that is as potent as seaweed. The market price of seaweed is around Rs 300 per kg, and it is not easily available in the Indian market. But Vitis has devised a method that allows one to reap the benefits of seaweed for free in the local villages.
Seaweed fertiliser is a powerful organic bio-stimulant that is derived from marine algae. Unlike the traditional fertilisers that focus on nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK), seaweed contains more than 60 naturally occurring nutrients, trace minerals and growth hormones.
Vitis has harvested moss and algae from the canal in front of his farm in Karji village of Surguja. He dried the algae in the sun for eight days and then shredded it to produce a powder. The only cost involved in this process was manpower. Removing the algae from the canal cleared the canal and increased the flow of water. Meanwhile, he used this algae powder in his fields, resulting in good crop growth.
He also conducted lab tests on this organic fertiliser referred to as indigenous seaweed. The tests showed that it gave results similar to the seaweed. In his trials, Vitis found that farmers can reduce chemical fertiliser use and increase their yields by using this algae.
He explained, “This fertiliser works similarly to the seaweed extract, which is obtained from the depths of the ocean. It provides the same nutrients in the same quantities and helps provide the amino acids needed for root development, etc.”
The young farmer further said that it plays a vital role in providing nutrients to plants and also provides resistance to plant stress during flowering and fruiting, such as flower drop or when the plant experiences stress due to temperature, environmental or other factors.
The farmer explained that it has been tested in two ways. It was used in a 10:1 ratio during the field preparation with cow dung. “This means that if you're adding 10 kg of cow dung, add 1 kg of dried algae. Farmers can also apply it through drip irrigation. They're already adding mustard cake, neem cake and kharancha cake. They can also soak it in water and make its supply available continuously. This means it can also be used in liquid form,” Vitis said.
He further stated, "I also tried it on rice and got very good results. I applied the algae during the field preparation, and the production was quite good."
Other farmers in the village also feel that this algae is a great alternative. Farmer Ghanshy Das said, “The production is good. The trial was very successful, and it will save a lot of money spent on fertilisers.”
Another farmer, Mangal Sai, said, “I will now use it in my fields because it increases crop production.”
Vitis said that this algae is a kind of alternative to seaweed. Since seaweed isn't available locally, as it comes from the depths of the ocean, or what is called the Pacific Trench, it is very costly. In comparison, this algae is locally available right in front of the farmers’ doors.
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