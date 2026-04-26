ETV Bharat / bharat

Surguja Farmer Comes Up With Seaweed Substitute To Boost Farm Yield

Vitis Gupta ( ETV Bharat )

Surguja: A young farmer from Chhattisgarh's Surguja has come up with a substitute for the expensive seaweed fertiliser. Vitis Gupta has managed to harvest an algae from the local rivers and ponds that is as potent as seaweed. The market price of seaweed is around Rs 300 per kg, and it is not easily available in the Indian market. But Vitis has devised a method that allows one to reap the benefits of seaweed for free in the local villages. Seaweed fertiliser is a powerful organic bio-stimulant that is derived from marine algae. Unlike the traditional fertilisers that focus on nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK), seaweed contains more than 60 naturally occurring nutrients, trace minerals and growth hormones. Surguja Farmer Comes Up With Seaweed Substitute To Boost Farm Yield (ETV Bharat) Vitis has harvested moss and algae from the canal in front of his farm in Karji village of Surguja. He dried the algae in the sun for eight days and then shredded it to produce a powder. The only cost involved in this process was manpower. Removing the algae from the canal cleared the canal and increased the flow of water. Meanwhile, he used this algae powder in his fields, resulting in good crop growth. He also conducted lab tests on this organic fertiliser referred to as indigenous seaweed. The tests showed that it gave results similar to the seaweed. In his trials, Vitis found that farmers can reduce chemical fertiliser use and increase their yields by using this algae. Surguja Farmer Comes Up With Seaweed Substitute To Boost Farm Yield (ETV Bharat)