ETV Bharat / bharat

Surge Of Devotees Leads To Closure Of Registration Centre For Char Dham Yatra

Devotees wait for their turn to register at the registration centre. ( ETV Bharat )

Haridwar: A significant surge of devotees for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has forced authorities to process registrations in limited numbers, causing inconvenience to pilgrims. The suspension of registration services at the temporary centre at the Rishikul Ground from 2 pm on Tuesday due to the heavy rush has left thousands of devotees disappointed, many of whom returned without registering. Owing to the prevailing situation, devotees have been facing difficulties over the past couple of days. Devotees alleged that they had stood in the queue all night, yet the registration counters were abruptly closed without prior notice. Before this, registrations had been conducted round the clock at the centre for several days. Devotees are now demanding that adequate arrangements be made to ensure hassle-free registrations for the Char Dham pilgrimage so that no one faces any inconvenience during their journey. "Twenty-seven people have travelled here with me from the Ajmer district. We have been waiting in the queue for two days now, yet we have been unable to complete our registration. We do not have sufficient money to afford accommodation in a hotel or 'dharamshala' (pilgrim guesthouse). Therefore, we wished to spend the night right here at the registration centre today, but were not even allowed to do so. The government must make proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the yatra," said Prema Devi, an elderly woman from Rajasthan. Rush of devotees at the registraion centre. (ETV Bharat)