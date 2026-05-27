Surge Of Devotees Leads To Closure Of Registration Centre For Char Dham Yatra
Abrupt suspension of registration services inconvenienced thousands of devotees, many of whom were forced to return disappointed
Published : May 27, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST
Haridwar: A significant surge of devotees for the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand has forced authorities to process registrations in limited numbers, causing inconvenience to pilgrims.
The suspension of registration services at the temporary centre at the Rishikul Ground from 2 pm on Tuesday due to the heavy rush has left thousands of devotees disappointed, many of whom returned without registering.
Owing to the prevailing situation, devotees have been facing difficulties over the past couple of days. Devotees alleged that they had stood in the queue all night, yet the registration counters were abruptly closed without prior notice.
Before this, registrations had been conducted round the clock at the centre for several days. Devotees are now demanding that adequate arrangements be made to ensure hassle-free registrations for the Char Dham pilgrimage so that no one faces any inconvenience during their journey.
"Twenty-seven people have travelled here with me from the Ajmer district. We have been waiting in the queue for two days now, yet we have been unable to complete our registration. We do not have sufficient money to afford accommodation in a hotel or 'dharamshala' (pilgrim guesthouse). Therefore, we wished to spend the night right here at the registration centre today, but were not even allowed to do so. The government must make proper arrangements for the smooth conduct of the yatra," said Prema Devi, an elderly woman from Rajasthan.
Echoing her, Bharaturam Sahu, another devotee, said: "We have come all the way from Chhattisgarh and have been standing in line since 7 am. However, registrations were halted at 2 pm. There are around 95 people in our group, and we face significant challenges as far as accommodation is concerned. People are suffering due to the intense heat. The administration should ensure that everyone gets registered."
Narrating her agonising experience, Phuleshwar from Jharkhand rued: "We have been wandering in Haridwar for two days now. We joined the queue at 2 am, but our turn for registration hadn't come yet. We had planned to undertake the pilgrimage to all four shrines, but the chaotic registration system has completely ruined our plans. If we cannot get registered, we will be forced to return home. We are running short on funds for accommodation. The administration needs to step in and resolve this situation."
District Tourism Officer Sushil Nautiyal said that over the past two days, the number of devotees visiting the Kedarnath and Yamunotri shrines has significantly increased.
He said that registration services have been suspended, keeping the safety of pilgrims in mind.
"The registration process will resume on Wednesday morning and all devotees will be able to register by queuing up at the designated centres. Arrangements for drinking water, restrooms, tents, and medical facilities have been made at the registration centre at Rishikul Ground," Nautiyal said.
In Rishikesh, the Char Dham registration counter was closed after 2 pm. Premanand, the in-charge of the registration counter, explained that due to the surge of devotees undertaking the pilgrimage, the registration process operated only until 2 pm on both Monday and Tuesday, after which the counters were closed.
It is worth noting that many travellers are facing distress as they are running short of funds for accommodation and meals. They had embarked on their journey with a limited budget and had already spent two days in Haridwar. As a result, many devotees were compelled to stay within the premises of the registration centre itself.
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