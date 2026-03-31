ETV Bharat / bharat

Surge In Demand Causes PNG Installation Backlog In Haryana, Amid LPG Shortage

Faridabad: Amid growing shortage of domestic cooking gas (LPG), public interest is now rapidly shifting towards Piped Natural Gas (PNG). In areas where the pipeline network has been expanded, a large number of families are eager to adopt this facility. While previously, not many people would apply for a PNG connection, there is now a sudden surge in the number of applications.

In recent times, this figure has multiplied several times over — a clear indication that people are seeking a sustainable alternative to the LPG cylinder. Due to this sudden spike in demand, even those who had applied for a PNG connection months or even years ago, are finding it difficult to get their pipeline installed. Higher workload on technicians due to the surge in demand, is the main reason behind the delays in installing PNG connections.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narsingh Narayan, a resident of Faridabad's Vinay Nagar, said, "I applied for a PNG connection three years ago, and even paid for it in advance via cheque, but the gas line hasn't been activated at my home. Although the pipeline has reached my street, it is yet to be installed inside my house. Given the ongoing difficulties with the supply of LPG cylinders, I'm eager to have the PNG connection installed in my house without delay, to avoid further inconvenience."

Suraj Singh, a resident of Surdas Colony, said, "About four and a half months ago, I applied for a PNG connection and paid the registration fee. I have the receipt issued by Adani Gas. We have even received a confirmation message on our phone, but the PNG connection has not been activated at our home. As we are a joint family, our needs are more, but we are no longer able to procure cylinders in such large quantities. Out of sheer necessity, we have resorted to cooking on firewood. Although we have not yet received our PNG connection, several people have been applying for these in recent days."

Suraj, a Regional Supervisor at Adani Gas, explained, "Prior to March, we were receiving approximately 3,000 applications for new connections each month. However, this figure surged in March. Currently, we are receiving over 10,000 applications a month, making the delivery of connections to every household quickly a significant challenge. We are working continuously to achieve this objective.”