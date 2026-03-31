Surge In Demand Causes PNG Installation Backlog In Haryana, Amid LPG Shortage
Adani Gas struggles with huge surge in applications, with 10,000+ customers waiting for new PNG connections in Faridabad alone.
Published : March 31, 2026 at 4:19 PM IST
Faridabad: Amid growing shortage of domestic cooking gas (LPG), public interest is now rapidly shifting towards Piped Natural Gas (PNG). In areas where the pipeline network has been expanded, a large number of families are eager to adopt this facility. While previously, not many people would apply for a PNG connection, there is now a sudden surge in the number of applications.
In recent times, this figure has multiplied several times over — a clear indication that people are seeking a sustainable alternative to the LPG cylinder. Due to this sudden spike in demand, even those who had applied for a PNG connection months or even years ago, are finding it difficult to get their pipeline installed. Higher workload on technicians due to the surge in demand, is the main reason behind the delays in installing PNG connections.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Narsingh Narayan, a resident of Faridabad's Vinay Nagar, said, "I applied for a PNG connection three years ago, and even paid for it in advance via cheque, but the gas line hasn't been activated at my home. Although the pipeline has reached my street, it is yet to be installed inside my house. Given the ongoing difficulties with the supply of LPG cylinders, I'm eager to have the PNG connection installed in my house without delay, to avoid further inconvenience."
Suraj Singh, a resident of Surdas Colony, said, "About four and a half months ago, I applied for a PNG connection and paid the registration fee. I have the receipt issued by Adani Gas. We have even received a confirmation message on our phone, but the PNG connection has not been activated at our home. As we are a joint family, our needs are more, but we are no longer able to procure cylinders in such large quantities. Out of sheer necessity, we have resorted to cooking on firewood. Although we have not yet received our PNG connection, several people have been applying for these in recent days."
Suraj, a Regional Supervisor at Adani Gas, explained, "Prior to March, we were receiving approximately 3,000 applications for new connections each month. However, this figure surged in March. Currently, we are receiving over 10,000 applications a month, making the delivery of connections to every household quickly a significant challenge. We are working continuously to achieve this objective.”
He added, “We have also increased our workforce to ensure shorter delays. At present, we've installed PNG connections in around 1,00,000 households in the district. There are still about 10,000 consumers on the waiting list, even as applications for new lines continue to pour in daily. There also are around 15,000 consumers whose homes have been fitted with the necessary infrastructure, but the gas supply has not yet commenced. PNG supply to these households will also be activated soon."
Speaking on the crisis, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said, "The government's primary focus is in facilitating a transition from LPG to PNG." Under this initiative, a target has been set to provide 13,33,603 connections. So far, 5,59,761 connections have been installed, of which 3,32,162 have already become operational.”
“For other households where connections have been installed but supply is yet to commence, officials have been issued directives to ensure that gas reaches these homes as soon as possible.”
CM Saini also said, "We have reduced the lease rate applicable to PNG pipelines — which previously stood at Rs 3,00,000 per km — to a one-time lumpsum of just Rs 1,000 per km. This decision will provide significant relief to gas companies and accelerate the pace of pipeline laying across the state. Currently, 28,377 km of PNG pipelines have been laid in the state, with plans in place for further expansion."