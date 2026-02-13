Jaipur Farmer Leads Govt's Mission To Revive Natural Farming For Chemical-Free Agriculture
Surendra Awana’s efforts are part of a larger, nationwide move toward sustainable, healthier agricultural practices, supported by government initiatives.
Published : February 13, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Jaipur: In response to rising health issues linked to chemical-laden food, Surendra Awana, a renowned progressive farmer from the Bichoon area of Jaipur district, has embraced natural farming as a way of life. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Awana said, “I believe if we want to avoid premature deaths and diseases, we must return to the purity of our food.”
To promote this, the government has launched the Natural Farming Mission, which Awana actively champions. Under this initiative, the government is organizing farmers into clusters of 125 at the Panchayat level to facilitate training at specialized sites known as Poshan Vatika.
Under this initiative, farmers receive a subsidy of four thousand rupees to assist in adopting these methods. Farmers are trained to produce organic fertilizer from cow dung and natural insecticides/fungicides from cow urine to nourish and protect crops.
A dedicated committee from the Agriculture Department assesses the farms to certify them as organic/natural, officially transitioning them to sustainable, chemical-free practices.
Surendra Awana said that in the experimental farmer groups, the government advises them to practice natural farming based on the needs of a family. During the training, they are taught to cultivate grains, pulses, oilseeds, salads, and vegetables, according to the needs of a family of five to six members. So that farmers can cultivate their own and work towards improving the health of their family as well as the soil of their farm. For this purpose, one acre (a fixed bigha) of the farmland is used. Following this, the farmer can expand the area as per his wish the following year and increase his income by marketing his natural farming.
Regarding the produce being cultivated in his nutrition garden, he explained that this time he has planted wheat and barley for grain, mustard for oil, and vegetables and spices. He also planted two Moringa trees, one Neem tree, two Amla trees and a small amount of Aloe Vera. According to Ayurveda, this tree is considered a medicine for human health and a fertilizer for the farm. He explains that the fodder produced from this produce will be completely organic for cattle. So that the dairy products obtained from livestock are also organic.
Awana explains that previously, farmers had to visit the Agriculture Department in Jaipur to obtain an organic farming certificate. However, in the latest initiative, officials personally are visiting the farms to provide this certificate. The annual fee is fixed at Rs. 2,350 for farming, and Rs. 5,000 for dairy and fertilizer. He explained that the entire process is now confined to the farmer's farm. He expressed hope that in the future, this certification process can be made free for farmers' benefit.
There are slight differences between progressive, organic and natural farming. While farmers can obtain the organic seeds, pesticides and fertilizers required for organic farming from any vendor that meets the established standards, farming can also be done using tractors.
Farmers involved in natural farming utilize naturally available resources on the farm, thus making the farmer self-reliant. In this practice, farmers use seeds obtained from their own produce. They prepare fertilizers and pesticides for their crops on the farm itself. Animal fodder is grown on the farm and resources such as oxen are used for farming. In its last budget, the Rajasthan government decided to provide annual assistance of 30,000 rupees per pair of oxen to such farmers.
For natural farming, water from the farm pond is used on the farmer's own land and solar power is utilized. This way, all the necessary farming materials are available on the farmer's farm. He explained that natural farming improves the health of the soil, makes the farmer self-reliant, and also reduces costs.
He said that many of the farmers added to this cluster lack their own options. Therefore, when forming the cluster, farmers who can help others are also being included. Awana explains that the government also provides assistance of up to fifty thousand rupees to such farmers to set up fertilizer and pesticide plants and distribute them to other farmers.