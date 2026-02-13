ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaipur Farmer Leads Govt's Mission To Revive Natural Farming For Chemical-Free Agriculture

Jaipur: In response to rising health issues linked to chemical-laden food, Surendra Awana, a renowned progressive farmer from the Bichoon area of Jaipur district, has embraced natural farming as a way of life. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Awana said, “I believe if we want to avoid premature deaths and diseases, we must return to the purity of our food.”

To promote this, the government has launched the Natural Farming Mission, which Awana actively champions. Under this initiative, the government is organizing farmers into clusters of 125 at the Panchayat level to facilitate training at specialized sites known as Poshan Vatika.

Under this initiative, farmers receive a subsidy of four thousand rupees to assist in adopting these methods. Farmers are trained to produce organic fertilizer from cow dung and natural insecticides/fungicides from cow urine to nourish and protect crops.

A dedicated committee from the Agriculture Department assesses the farms to certify them as organic/natural, officially transitioning them to sustainable, chemical-free practices.

Awana’s efforts are part of a larger, nationwide move toward sustainable, healthier agricultural practices, supported by government initiatives.

Surendra Awana said that in the experimental farmer groups, the government advises them to practice natural farming based on the needs of a family. During the training, they are taught to cultivate grains, pulses, oilseeds, salads, and vegetables, according to the needs of a family of five to six members. So that farmers can cultivate their own and work towards improving the health of their family as well as the soil of their farm. For this purpose, one acre (a fixed bigha) of the farmland is used. Following this, the farmer can expand the area as per his wish the following year and increase his income by marketing his natural farming.