'Some Infirmity In Forming Inquiry Committee, Would See If Its Grave Enough': SC On Justice Yashwant Varma's Plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday orally observed that it seems there is some infirmity in the Lok Sabha Speaker's constitution of the inquiry committee to probe allegations against Allahabad High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Varma, and it will consider whether it is so grave, so as to warrant the termination of the proceedings.

A bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma was hearing a plea filed by Justice Varma challenging the legality of the three-member committee constituted solely by the Lok Sabha under the procedure provided by the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.

Concluding the hearing, Justice Datta orally observed, "Let us be clear, prima facie we are not with Mr (Mukul) Rohatgi on one and two…that proviso, construction of the proviso, and in the absence of the chairman, whether the deputy chairman could have…very limited point is this that had the Rajya Sabha also admitted the motion you would have had the benefit of a joint committee".

"That it is so prejudicial to your interest that we under Article 32, should interfere, we are giving you time to ponder on this point and come back tomorrow to tell us", added Justice Datta.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Justice Varma, submitted that if motions are moved simultaneously in both the houses, then a committee can be formed only jointly by the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

The senior lawyer, referring to the affidavit filed by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, contended that the motion in the Rajya Sabha was rejected by the Deputy Chairman on August 11, 2025, and the committee was formed on August 12, 2025, by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

However, Rohatgi highlighted that the motions in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha were moved on the same day, July 11, 2025.

Relying on the proviso to Section 3(2), it was argued before the bench that after one house rejected the motion, the Lok Sabha Speaker could not have constituted the committee.

The bench asked if one house has rejected a motion, then where is the bar on the Lok Sabha in constituting the committee?

Rohatgi replied that since both motions were moved on the same day, both of them require to be admitted, and only then, the committee can be formed, that too jointly by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.