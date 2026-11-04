ETV Bharat / bharat

'Supriya Is Ready, We Will Take Care Of The Country': PM Modi Advices Sharad Pawar To Take Complete Rest

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a special message for Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar, who was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday morning after undergoing a medical examination. Wishing him a speedy recovery, PM Modi offered an advice, saying, "Supriya is ready now... You should focus on getting complete rest."

Eighty five-year-old Pawar, a former Union Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister, was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic two days ago after he complained of chest discomfort during his visit to drought-affected areas in Maharashtra's Baramati and cut short his tour.

Dr Parvez K Grant, Managing Director of Ruby Hall Clinic, had stated that Pawar was admitted to the facility for a general health check-up and medical observation after experiencing chest pain.

After undergoing a series of medical tests, all his reports came back normal. Following two days of observation, as his health improved, he was discharged from the hospital today and he returned to his home in Mumbai.

According to his close associate Vitthal Maniyar, Pawar is feeling better, although he still has some weakness. Doctors have advised him complete rest, and he is expected to resume his regular schedule after another couple of days, Maniyar said.