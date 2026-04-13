ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Agrees To Hear Plea Challenging Validity Of Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025. A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notice to the Rajasthan government and Centre seeking their responses on the plea.

The bench tagged the plea with separate pending petitions challenging the validity of the 2025 Act. The fresh plea has sought to declare the Act as "unconstitutional and void", being ultra vires of Part III of the Constitution.

The top court had earlier sought response from the Rajasthan government and others on a separate petition challenging the validity of the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2025.