Supreme Court's 50% Reservation Limit Not Binding, Says Jammu Kashmir Government

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday stated that the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent ceiling on reservations is “not an absolute rule” and can be relaxed under extraordinary situations.

Responding to questions from independent legislators Shabir Kullay and Sajad Lone during the ongoing Assembly session on reservations, the General Administration Department said that while the current reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir exceeds the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent ceiling, the apex court in Indra Sawhney v. Union of India (1992) had observed that reservations should “ordinarily not exceed 50 per cent” of available vacancies.

“However, it also clarified that this ceiling is not an absolute rule and may be relaxed in extraordinary situations, where exceptional circumstances and peculiar facts of a particular state or region justify such a departure,” the GAD said. The GAD profile is held by the chief minister, Omar Abdullah.

Citing the case of Janhit Abhiyan vs Union of India (2022), the government said that the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which introduced a 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in admissions and public employment.

The Court observed that the 50 per cent ceiling rule laid down in Indra Sawhney v. Union of India (1992) is a rule of prudence intended to maintain balance between equality and affirmative action. It held that the ceiling of the (Economically Weaker Section) reservation, being an additional class created on economic criteria and operating outside the framework of Articles 15(4), 15(5), and 15(4), does not violate the 50% ceiling principle.

“This judgement effectively clarified that while the 50% ceiling limit continues to guide reservations under Articles 15(4) and 15(4), the Government retains the competence to make special provisions beyond that limit through constitutional amendment to address distinct forms of disadvantage,” it said.

The legislators in their questions said that the open merit candidates are discriminated against due to the existing reservation policy, with specific reference to their share in government jobs and admissions to professional colleges.