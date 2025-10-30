Supreme Court's 50% Reservation Limit Not Binding, Says Jammu Kashmir Government
October 30, 2025
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday stated that the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent ceiling on reservations is “not an absolute rule” and can be relaxed under extraordinary situations.
Responding to questions from independent legislators Shabir Kullay and Sajad Lone during the ongoing Assembly session on reservations, the General Administration Department said that while the current reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir exceeds the Supreme Court’s 50 per cent ceiling, the apex court in Indra Sawhney v. Union of India (1992) had observed that reservations should “ordinarily not exceed 50 per cent” of available vacancies.
“However, it also clarified that this ceiling is not an absolute rule and may be relaxed in extraordinary situations, where exceptional circumstances and peculiar facts of a particular state or region justify such a departure,” the GAD said. The GAD profile is held by the chief minister, Omar Abdullah.
Citing the case of Janhit Abhiyan vs Union of India (2022), the government said that the Supreme Court upheld the constitutional validity of the 103rd Constitutional Amendment, which introduced a 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in admissions and public employment.
The Court observed that the 50 per cent ceiling rule laid down in Indra Sawhney v. Union of India (1992) is a rule of prudence intended to maintain balance between equality and affirmative action. It held that the ceiling of the (Economically Weaker Section) reservation, being an additional class created on economic criteria and operating outside the framework of Articles 15(4), 15(5), and 15(4), does not violate the 50% ceiling principle.
“This judgement effectively clarified that while the 50% ceiling limit continues to guide reservations under Articles 15(4) and 15(4), the Government retains the competence to make special provisions beyond that limit through constitutional amendment to address distinct forms of disadvantage,” it said.
The legislators in their questions said that the open merit candidates are discriminated against due to the existing reservation policy, with specific reference to their share in government jobs and admissions to professional colleges.
The reservation has become a contentious issue in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Kashmir, after the Lieutenant Governor's administration implemented the amended reservation policy.
The new reservation policy came into effect in February 2024, following the Government of India's amendment to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Rules, 2005, in Parliament, which granted reservations in government jobs and professional colleges for Pahadis, Padaris, Kolis, Gadda Brahmins, and a dozen other castes. A month later, in March of the same year, the LG administration approved a proposal of the Social Welfare Department to distribute the quota, reducing the general category share to below 50 per cent.
Currently, reservation in recruitment/government jobs and admissions in professional institutions is provided in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Jammu & Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, and the Rules made thereunder in the year 2005, read with S.O. 76 of 2024 dated 15.03.2024, the government said.
However, the open merit candidates supported by PDP, Sajad Lone and NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi called this policy discriminatory and violative of the Supreme Court's 50 per cent ceiling. The anti-reservation activists and politicians argue that the new policy has allocated 39 per cent to open merit, while 61 per cent remains reserved.
The government said that in view of a large number of grievances received from various sections of society regarding the existing reservation rules, the government constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee vide Government Order No. 206l-JK(GAD) of 2024 dated 10.12.2024 to examine these grievances in consultation with all stakeholders and concerned and rationalise the existing reservation policy across all categories.
“The Cabinet Sub-Committee, after due deliberations and consultations with various stakeholders, has submitted its report before the Council of Ministers, which shall be finalised in due course of time after obtaining the requisite approval of the Competent Authority,” it said.
Recently, Chief Minister Omar, after completing one year in office, said that the committee report has been accepted by the cabinet and sent to the LG for approval. However, the students and activists have demanded that the government make the report public.
