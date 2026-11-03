ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Warns Public Against Fake Website Masquerading As Its Official Portal

File photo of Supreme Court ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Registry on Tuesday issued a public notice regarding the creation of a fraudulent domain impersonating its official site and warned all stakeholders against divulging any personal or financial information.

"This advisory is issued in continuation of the prior public notices dated July 16, 2025, April 28, 2026, and August 13, 2026, concerning deceptive websites designed to clone the official website of the Supreme Court of India with an intention to defraud the public through targeted phishing mechanisms. The Registry hereby cautions all stakeholders against a newly identified fraudulent domain, which is currently impersonating the official online presence of this Court,” the notice said.

The Registry said cybercriminals, through the aforementioned link, may attempt to solicit sensitive personal data and confidential credentials of the public. It added that all stakeholders are strictly cautioned against divulging any personal/financial information, as such disclosures may facilitate the theft of data by these perpetrators.