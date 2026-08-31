ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Warns: Externment Not Routine, Cases Alone No Ground

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday underscored that externment orders strike at the heart of fundamental freedoms and cannot be passed casually or on mere assertion. The top court clarified that the mere registration of multiple criminal cases against an individual does not, by itself, justify such a drastic measure.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said: "An order of externment directly impinges upon valuable fundamental freedoms guaranteed to a citizen and, therefore, cannot be made as a matter of routine or on mere ipse dixit. Further, merely because multiple criminal cases have been registered against a person would not, ipso facto, be a ground for ordering externment."

The bench made these observations while quashing an externment order passed in November last year against a man who was directed to remove himself from the territorial limits of Raigarh and contiguous districts in Chhattisgarh for one year.

The bench said before exercising such power, the district magistrate is required to arrive at a bona fide and informed subjective satisfaction that the circumstances of the case warrant such an extreme measure and that externment is necessary to prevent the apprehended mischief.

Although the authority is not expected to render a judgment in the manner expected of a court of law, the order must nonetheless disclose, at least in broad terms, the reasons which persuaded it to arrive at such satisfaction, it added.

The bench said the existence of objective material and a discernible nexus between such material and the conclusion reached are indispensable safeguards against arbitrary exercise of power.

"Tested on the aforesaid touchstone, the impugned externment order falls short of the statutory requirement. Apart from recording that the conduct attributed to the appellant had generated resentment and public outrage amongst members of certain communities, the said order does not indicate the material on the basis of which such conclusion was reached," said the bench.

"The impugned externment order is infirm and indefensible and cannot be sustained for want of any cogent reasons in support thereof," it added.

The bench said no reasons are forthcoming to demonstrate why the third respondent considered the situation to be so grave as to necessitate the appellant’s externment.