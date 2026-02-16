ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Want Actual Transcripts Of Sonam Wangchuk’s Speech

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday queried the Centre in connection with the transcripts of videos submitted by it against climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and emphasised that in the age of artificial intelligence (AI), the translations should be precise.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Aravind Kumar and PB Varale. The bench also directed the Jodhpur jail superintendent to produce in a sealed cover the pen drive given by the Union authorities to Wangchuk, while he was in detention on September 29, 2025.

During the hearing, senior advocate Kapil Sibal submitted that some of the words attributed to the activist were never said by him. The bench told additional solicitor general KM Nataraj that it wanted actual transcripts of Wangchuk's statements from the government.

Sibal added that even if it is assumed that it was shown to him as was contended by the Nataraj, it has to be supplied as well.

Sibal argued that apart from detaining authority relying on irrelevant material, it also relied on non-existent materials as the detaining authority was supplied with a wrong transcription of speeches. Sibal said the respondent did not respond to these submissions that they argued.

Questioning the translation, Sibal said, "Wangchuk continued his strike… and also continued to provoke youth by taking reference of Nepal… Where is this line coming from?

The bench said, "Mr Solicitor, we want an actual transcript of the speech. What he relied upon and what you say are different. We will decide. There should be an actual transcript of what he says. You may have your reasons."