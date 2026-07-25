ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Voices Concern Over In-Laws Being Dragged In Criminal Cases Arising Out Of Marital Disputes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has voiced concern over in-laws being dragged in to settle scores in cases arising out of marital discord and often children being used to vilify each other, as it quashed a POCSO case registered against an aunt of a minor, whose parents are locked in bitter matrimonial dispute.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran criticised the view taken by the Bombay High Court in refusing to quash the case without even examining the material on record.

"It is commonplace, nay customary that in-laws are dragged in to settle scores in cases arising out of marital discord and often children are used to vilify each other. But we are shocked by the allegations raised herein by the divorced mother that her son is constantly molested sexually by his paternal aunt," the bench observed in its order dated July 23.

It said the FIR is alleged to be a counterblast to an FIR lodged by the divorced father with an equally shocking allegation against the maternal uncle, here alleging the offence against the twin sister of the boy.

The top court, which perused the divorce decree dated September, 2023, passed by mutual consent, said the appellant is the paternal aunt of the twins born in the wedlock of her brother, who is now divorced.

The bench noted that the children are under the custody of the father with visitation rights to the mother's home and the allegation of mother was that the complaint of sexual harassment was raised by her son even while she was in the matrimonial home and she also spoke of having witnessed one such incident.

The top court observed that no such allegation was raised even at the time of divorce nor was a complaint raised at any time before the FIR filed on March 17, 2024, just a few hours after the father filed an identical FIR.

It said the FIR, on a plain reading does not inspire confidence. Advocate Sana Raees Khan, appearing for the appellant argued that the prosecution was a classic abuse of the criminal justice process, initiated solely to settle personal scores in a bitter custody battle.