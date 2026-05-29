ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Flags Trend Of Litigants Embroiled In Matrimonial Disputes Filing 'Frivolous' Cases

The Supreme Court said the onus is on courts to be careful and cautious in matrimonial dispute cases ( Getty Images )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday voiced concern over a growing trend of litigants in bitter matrimonial and commercial disputes filing 'frivolous and vexatious' criminal cases to settle personal scores.

The top court urged courts to remain vigilant and scrutinise such complaints with meticulous care. A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said: "We wish to underline a worrying trend that has come to our attention. Parties involved in matrimonial or commercial relationships with one another are resorting to filing of frivolous and vexatious claims and allegations of a criminal nature to settle personal scores and grudges against each other, and therefore turn to nefarious/oblique means to attain the said objective."

"We also painfully take judicial cognisance of the fact that the courts of law are being misused and overburdened by such vague and vexatious litigations between spouses," it said.

The observations on the rising trend of filing vexatious litigation were made by the bench in a verdict in which it quashed a criminal complaint alleging that a 14-year-old girl was raped by her father and uncle.

The bench said the onus is on courts to be careful and cautious so as to separate the wheat from the chaff and separate the genuine cases of matrimonial oppression, rape and offences against women from the cases wherein the legal process and procedure is being used as a tool to file false and frivolous cases out of vengeance.

"While doing so, care should be taken to ensure that the rights and freedoms of innocent parties are not trampled or arbitrarily taken away by unscrupulous and baseless litigation," it said.

The bench, referring to the facts of the case, noted that the accused father and his estranged wife, the mother of the alleged victim, were embroiled in a bitter matrimonial litigation, and nearly 10 cases were lodged against each other.

The bench, while quashing the FIR, examined the evidence adduced in favour of the complaint of rape and said it contained "false, frivolous and vexatious" allegations.