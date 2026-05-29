SC Flags Trend Of Litigants Embroiled In Matrimonial Disputes Filing 'Frivolous' Cases
The apex court urged lower courts to remain vigilant and scrutinise such complaints with meticulous care.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : May 29, 2026 at 8:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday voiced concern over a growing trend of litigants in bitter matrimonial and commercial disputes filing 'frivolous and vexatious' criminal cases to settle personal scores.
The top court urged courts to remain vigilant and scrutinise such complaints with meticulous care. A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said: "We wish to underline a worrying trend that has come to our attention. Parties involved in matrimonial or commercial relationships with one another are resorting to filing of frivolous and vexatious claims and allegations of a criminal nature to settle personal scores and grudges against each other, and therefore turn to nefarious/oblique means to attain the said objective."
"We also painfully take judicial cognisance of the fact that the courts of law are being misused and overburdened by such vague and vexatious litigations between spouses," it said.
The observations on the rising trend of filing vexatious litigation were made by the bench in a verdict in which it quashed a criminal complaint alleging that a 14-year-old girl was raped by her father and uncle.
The bench said the onus is on courts to be careful and cautious so as to separate the wheat from the chaff and separate the genuine cases of matrimonial oppression, rape and offences against women from the cases wherein the legal process and procedure is being used as a tool to file false and frivolous cases out of vengeance.
"While doing so, care should be taken to ensure that the rights and freedoms of innocent parties are not trampled or arbitrarily taken away by unscrupulous and baseless litigation," it said.
The bench, referring to the facts of the case, noted that the accused father and his estranged wife, the mother of the alleged victim, were embroiled in a bitter matrimonial litigation, and nearly 10 cases were lodged against each other.
The bench, while quashing the FIR, examined the evidence adduced in favour of the complaint of rape and said it contained "false, frivolous and vexatious" allegations.
"A man is a sum total of his reputation and how he is perceived in the society. Such perception cannot be distorted by a mere casual invocation of law that has the potential of ruining his reputation, social status and public image," it said.
The bench said a blanket statement, without narrating any ancillary act, cannot be allowed to stand against the father and uncle in the instant case.
However, the bench said it is conscious of the fact that there are many instances where women are gravely affected by matrimonial disputes and violence that they have to endure at the hands of the spouse, in-laws and other family members.
The bench said such cases deserve utmost attention and judicial scrutiny to ensure that the ends of justice are met and the offenders do not go scot-free, but rather get the punishment they deserve.
The bench said there are genuine cases where aggrieved parties are genuinely looking for relief and respite from the actions and omissions of their spouses.
"Such cases get frequently overshadowed and obscured by the overwhelming number of false and frivolous cases filed by spouses against one another as an ‘arm-twisting’ method so as to reach a more favourable outcome or settlement or more lucrative monetary settlement,” it said. The matter arose from a decade-long legal battle between the parties, who married in 2008 and separated in 2011.
While the two children remained in the father’s custody for 14 years, the mother filed a complaint in September 2024, shortly after gaining custody of her minor daughter. She alleged that her husband (the father) and his brother had raped the 14-year-old girl.
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