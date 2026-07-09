Supreme Court: Victim's Word Enough To Trigger POCSO Action
The judgment came on an appeal challenging the March 2022 order of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar bench.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 9, 2026 at 10:08 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday underscored that swift reporting of child sexual abuse is vital to the effective enforcement of the POCSO Act, ruling that information received directly from a victim capable of communicating will be deemed credible and must trigger immediate action.
A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and K V Vishwanathan said: "in our considered view, to serve the avowed purpose of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ) Act, the phrase 'has knowledge that such an offence has been committed', as used in sub-section (1) of Section 19, would have to be construed as to include awareness based on the receipt of credible information with regard to commission of an offence punishable under the Act."
"And where such information is received directly from the victim, who is capable of communicating/ reporting/ informing, it will be deemed credible," it added.
The judgment came on an appeal challenging the March 2022 order of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar bench. The high court upheld the trial court’s discharge of all accused except the actual perpetrator.
The bench said in our view, an investigation to ascertain whether such an incident has actually occurred or not must take place after reporting of the incident and not before, as such an exercise would defeat the very purpose for which the POCSO Act has been enacted.
"Otherwise also, if investigative exercise is carried out by a person before reporting the incident, the signs of such an offence may disappear, resulting in the accused going scot-free. Prompt reporting of the incident is a sine qua non for effective implementation of the Act. This position is clear from the provisions of sub-section (6) of Section 19 and Section 27 of the POCSO Act," it said.
The bench made these observations while allowing the prosecution of a school staff who failed to immediately report the sexual assault on a Class I girl by a Class VIII boy in an Arunachal Pradesh boarding school in November 2019.
The top court partly allowed victim's mother appeal. It held that only those who received direct information from the child victim about the assault can be prosecuted for failing to report the matter, and upheld the discharge of other teachers and staff of the institution.
The bench made it clear that not every teacher or office-bearer of a school can be roped in for an offence under Section 21 of the POCSO Act.
"As we have held that the phrase 'has knowledge that such an offence has been committed' is not limited to direct knowledge of the commission of the offence, but would include awareness of its commission based on direct information received from the victim, in our view, the person who received information about its commission from the victim could be said to have knowledge that such an offence has been committed," it added.
The bench also said prosecution is sustainable only against those who had credible, direct information from the victim and still chose not to report it.
The bench said the purpose of the Act is not only to punish the offender but also to protect a child from sexual offences. "Besides, it is a matter of common understanding that sexual offences are rarely committed in public gaze. These offences usually occur in the confines of secrecy," it added.
The bench said therefore, for the purposes of this Act, when a child victim reports to a person that he or she has been subjected to an offence, or is likely to be subjected to an offence, punishable under the Act, it could safely be concluded that the person to whom such information is provided by the child victim has knowledge that such an offence has been committed or is likely to be committed.
In the present case, the victim had informed her elder sister, a friend, the Head Girl, and the Headmistress. The minors were exempt from liability under Section 21(3), however the Headmistress was not discharged. It was alleged that she received the information directly but conducted her own verification instead of reporting the matter to the police as mandated.
The top court declined to accept her contention that she conducted an independent inquiry and found no signs of assault. The Supreme Court agreed with the Gauhati High Court’s decision to discharge the other teachers and staff. The apex court noted that there was no material to show they had received direct information from the victim.
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