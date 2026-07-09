ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Victim's Word Enough To Trigger POCSO Action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday underscored that swift reporting of child sexual abuse is vital to the effective enforcement of the POCSO Act, ruling that information received directly from a victim capable of communicating will be deemed credible and must trigger immediate action.

A bench comprising Justices Manoj Misra and K V Vishwanathan said: "in our considered view, to serve the avowed purpose of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ) Act, the phrase 'has knowledge that such an offence has been committed', as used in sub-section (1) of Section 19, would have to be construed as to include awareness based on the receipt of credible information with regard to commission of an offence punishable under the Act."

"And where such information is received directly from the victim, who is capable of communicating/ reporting/ informing, it will be deemed credible," it added.

The judgment came on an appeal challenging the March 2022 order of the Gauhati High Court’s Itanagar bench. The high court upheld the trial court’s discharge of all accused except the actual perpetrator.

The bench said in our view, an investigation to ascertain whether such an incident has actually occurred or not must take place after reporting of the incident and not before, as such an exercise would defeat the very purpose for which the POCSO Act has been enacted.

"Otherwise also, if investigative exercise is carried out by a person before reporting the incident, the signs of such an offence may disappear, resulting in the accused going scot-free. Prompt reporting of the incident is a sine qua non for effective implementation of the Act. This position is clear from the provisions of sub-section (6) of Section 19 and Section 27 of the POCSO Act," it said.

The bench made these observations while allowing the prosecution of a school staff who failed to immediately report the sexual assault on a Class I girl by a Class VIII boy in an Arunachal Pradesh boarding school in November 2019.

The top court partly allowed victim's mother appeal. It held that only those who received direct information from the child victim about the assault can be prosecuted for failing to report the matter, and upheld the discharge of other teachers and staff of the institution.