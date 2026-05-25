ETV Bharat / bharat

Twisha Sharma Death Case: SC Calls For 'Impartial Probe'; Accused's Counsel Assures Ex-Judge Won't Make Statements To Media

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday began hearing the Twisha Sharma death case after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi are hearing the case.

Counsel for the accused assured the top court that the former judge and Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, will not make statements to the media on the ongoing probe in the matter.

Model-actor Twisha Sharma (33) was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

The CJI, in his initial remarks, observed that the mother-in-law is a retired district judge and it is unfortunate that a narrative is being created that the judiciary is "not permitting a fair trial."

The CJI said the "unfortunate incident must be fairly and independently and impartially investigated".