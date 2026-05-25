Twisha Sharma Death Case: SC Calls For 'Impartial Probe'; Accused's Counsel Assures Ex-Judge Won't Make Statements To Media
The apex court urged the media to observe restraint while reporting developments in Twisha Sharma's death case.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 11:27 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday began hearing the Twisha Sharma death case after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi are hearing the case.
Counsel for the accused assured the top court that the former judge and Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, will not make statements to the media on the ongoing probe in the matter.
Model-actor Twisha Sharma (33) was found dead at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.
The CJI, in his initial remarks, observed that the mother-in-law is a retired district judge and it is unfortunate that a narrative is being created that the judiciary is "not permitting a fair trial."
The CJI said the "unfortunate incident must be fairly and independently and impartially investigated".
The Chief Justice said they would like to impress upon the family members of the victim, as well as the accused, that instead of making statements in public or before the media, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said: "The victim lost her life and for parents, it is better to have a divorced daughter than to have a dead one".
Mehta informed the apex court that CBI would take over the case.
Earlier today, the apex court hailed the Madhya Pradesh High Court for promptly ordering the second autopsy of Twisha Sharma. The apex court further urged the media to observe restraint while reporting developments in the case.