Faith Remains Unshaken: Supreme Court Verdict On Margadarsi Draws Relief, Praise From Long-Time Subscribers
The top court's judgment on Thursday brought relief for Margadarsi subscribers after years of uncertainty surrounding the legal proceedings.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 4:46 PM IST
Hyderabad/Amaravati/Rajamahendravaram: Long-time Margadarsi subscribers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have welcomed the Supreme Court's decision dismissing former Member of Parliament Vundavalli Arun Kumar's plea against the chit fund financier, with several saying the verdict reaffirmed the trust they had placed in the organisation for decades.
For many subscribers, the court's decision on Thursday brought relief after years of uncertainty surrounding the legal proceedings. Several said they had continued investing in Margadarsi despite the allegations, citing their own experiences of receiving chit amounts, interest and deposits when required.
G.N. Swamy, Dean of Admissions at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education in Vijayawada, said his association with Margadarsi began in 1993 when he was earning Rs 2,000 a month. He started with a chit, later deposited the proceeds with the organisation at 18% interest and used the returns to participate in further chits.
Over 33 years, he said, his savings with Margadarsi helped him purchase three plots and fund his children's weddings. He described the Supreme Court verdict as "a victory for our own family" and said his faith in the organisation had never wavered.
Retired irrigation executive engineer Nedunuri Krishna Rao, who has been a Margadarsi subscriber since 1973, said he used to deposit his salary with the organisation and recalled receiving 18% interest on deposits in the past.
Krishna Rao said members had questioned Vundavalli about allegations concerning relatives who had not received their money. According to him, Vundavalli responded that there was no need to disclose the details. Krishna Rao said he continues to participate in Margadarsi chits and described the Supreme Court verdict as praiseworthy.
Retired sub-inspector Chigurupati Subbarao, who has been associated with Margadarsi for around 40 years, said he used to keep his savings in fixed deposits and use the monthly interest to pay chit instalments.
He recalled that when subscribers faced financial difficulties, Margadarsi would allow them to withdraw their money after issuing a slip. He said subscribers who had placed their trust in the organisation had no reason to worry.
Hyderabad resident Raghavendra Rao, 72, said he had been saving with Margadarsi since around 1979 and that the money had helped him purchase a flat and build a house.
He said he had protested when politicians criticised the organisation several years ago and welcomed the apex court verdict which he described as the "correct verdict".
Retired employee Kasamneni Jhansi Rani of Rajamahendravaram said her association with Margadarsi stretched back four decades. She said her family had participated in several chit schemes.
"We have had 100% faith in the organisation from the start," she said, urging subscribers not to believe what she described as false propaganda against Margadarsi.
Retired Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) employee Sai Prabhakar of Hyderabad said his association with Margadarsi began during his school years, when his father would give him Rs 50 every month to pay a chit instalment.
Over the years, he said, his savings helped him build a house in Ameerpet. After retirement, he invested his provident fund, leave encashment and other retirement dues in Margadarsi chit schemes.
Vijayawada-based ophthalmologist Dr B. Subbarao said he had subscribed to 18 Margadarsi chit funds since 1995 and had never faced a problem while bidding for a chit.
He said he initially joined a Rs 5 lakh scheme before moving to a Rs 10 lakh chit and also deposited his association's funds with Margadarsi in 2001. Timely disbursal of funds after auctions, he said, was among the reasons for his continued confidence in the organisation.
Retired SBI manager Indiravani of Hyderabad said her family's association with Margadarsi dated back to her father's time. She said the organisation had helped her family during times of financial need and that its employees reflected the values and integrity she associated with the institution.
"That gave us confidence," she said, adding that the trust her family had placed in Margadarsi was now being passed on to the next generation.
The case
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to interfere with the Telangana High Court's decision to quash criminal proceedings against Margadarsi and dismissed the plea filed by Vundavalli Arun Kumar.
On January 23, 2008, the then Andhra Pradesh government registered a case against Margadarsi Financiers and Sri Ramoji Rao, alleging that the company had accepted deposits in violation of RBI regulations.
Margadarsi subsequently approached the state High Court seeking quashing of the case. On December 31, 2018, the High Court quashed the FIR, noting that no depositor had complained about the alleged irregularities and that the company had taken steps to refund depositors.
The High Court observed that these circumstances indicated that Margadarsi had no intention of misappropriating the funds collected from depositors.
Vundavalli Arun Kumar and the Andhra Pradesh government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy challenged the decision before the Supreme Court in December 2019.
On April 9, 2024, the Supreme Court sent the matter back to the Telangana High Court. It directed the High Court to issue a public notice inviting claims from depositors who had not received their money, saying the exercise would help establish whether any genuine claims remained and whether there had been any mala fide intention.
Pursuant to the Supreme Court's directions, the High Court issued public notices inviting depositors who had not received their money to approach the court. No depositor came forward with a claim.
During the proceedings, Sri Ramoji Rao, the Karta of the Hindu Undivided Family, passed away on June 8, 2024. Subsequently, Margadarsi sought an end to the criminal proceedings, arguing that continuation of the case was no longer sustainable.
The Telangana High Court quashed the criminal prosecution on August 4, 2025.
Vundavalli Arun Kumar challenged that decision by filing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) before the Supreme Court on December 19, 2025.
The Supreme Court's dismissal of the petition has now brought the nearly two-decade-old legal dispute to a close.
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