ETV Bharat / bharat

Faith Remains Unshaken: Supreme Court Verdict On Margadarsi Draws Relief, Praise From Long-Time Subscribers

The Supreme Court on August 20 refused to entertain a plea filed by former MP Vundavalli Arun Kumar against Margadarsi Financiers ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad/Amaravati/Rajamahendravaram: Long-time Margadarsi subscribers across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have welcomed the Supreme Court's decision dismissing former Member of Parliament Vundavalli Arun Kumar's plea against the chit fund financier, with several saying the verdict reaffirmed the trust they had placed in the organisation for decades.

For many subscribers, the court's decision on Thursday brought relief after years of uncertainty surrounding the legal proceedings. Several said they had continued investing in Margadarsi despite the allegations, citing their own experiences of receiving chit amounts, interest and deposits when required.

G.N. Swamy, Dean of Admissions at Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education in Vijayawada, said his association with Margadarsi began in 1993 when he was earning Rs 2,000 a month. He started with a chit, later deposited the proceeds with the organisation at 18% interest and used the returns to participate in further chits.

G.N. Swamy (ETV Bharat)

Over 33 years, he said, his savings with Margadarsi helped him purchase three plots and fund his children's weddings. He described the Supreme Court verdict as "a victory for our own family" and said his faith in the organisation had never wavered.

Retired irrigation executive engineer Nedunuri Krishna Rao, who has been a Margadarsi subscriber since 1973, said he used to deposit his salary with the organisation and recalled receiving 18% interest on deposits in the past.

Nedunuri Krishna Rao (ETV Bharat)

Krishna Rao said members had questioned Vundavalli about allegations concerning relatives who had not received their money. According to him, Vundavalli responded that there was no need to disclose the details. Krishna Rao said he continues to participate in Margadarsi chits and described the Supreme Court verdict as praiseworthy.

Retired sub-inspector Chigurupati Subbarao, who has been associated with Margadarsi for around 40 years, said he used to keep his savings in fixed deposits and use the monthly interest to pay chit instalments.

Chigurupati Subbarao (ETV Bharat)

He recalled that when subscribers faced financial difficulties, Margadarsi would allow them to withdraw their money after issuing a slip. He said subscribers who had placed their trust in the organisation had no reason to worry.

Hyderabad resident Raghavendra Rao, 72, said he had been saving with Margadarsi since around 1979 and that the money had helped him purchase a flat and build a house.

Raghavendra Rao (ETV Bharat)

He said he had protested when politicians criticised the organisation several years ago and welcomed the apex court verdict which he described as the "correct verdict".

Retired employee Kasamneni Jhansi Rani of Rajamahendravaram said her association with Margadarsi stretched back four decades. She said her family had participated in several chit schemes.