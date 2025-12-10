ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Deliver Verdict On Banbhoolpura Railways Land Encroachment Case Today

Haldwani: The Supreme Court is expected to deliver its verdict on Wednesday in the Railways land encroachment case at Banbhoolpura in Uttarakhand's Haldwani. In anticipation of the potential verdict and to maintain law and order, a strong police force has been deployed in the area with additional police personnel called in from other districts.

The apex court had on Dec 2 deferred the verdict in the case for today. The case is related to encroachment of approximately 30 hectares of Railways land in Banbhoolpura. There are 3,660 permanent and temporary houses built on the encroached land with more than 5,200 families accounting for around 50,000 population to be affected.

Ahead of the apex court's verdict, the Nainital district police have launched a comprehensive checking campaign by erecting barricades in sensitive areas. Intensive checking is underway at all entry and exit points. Police patrolling has been increased in the inner parts of the city. The police and railway department are keeping a close vigil in the area using drone cameras.

The deployed police personnel have been equipped with high-tech weapons to deal with a potential law and order situation. Learning from previous incidents of unrest, the police administration has also kept paramilitary forces on standby to deal with any emergency situation.