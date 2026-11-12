ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Upholds 'Pay Minus Pension' Norm For Retired Govt Employees Appointed To Constitutional Posts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that a government employee who accepts a post cannot protest against the service conditions and regulations attached to it while upholding regulation 7(2) of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Regulations.

A bench comprising Justices S V N Bhatti and N V Anjaria, in a judgment delivered last week, said one who participates in a game cannot later challenge the rules of the game. It is well-settled by several judgments of this court that a candidate who participates in the selection process or a student who undergoes the examination is not entitled to subsequently question the norms and rules regarding the conduct of the process of recruitment or the examination, added the bench.

“Similarly, a government servant or an employee, who accepts the post cannot afterwards be permitted to resile from or to agitate in respect of the service conditions and the service regulations attached to the post which he accepted”, said the bench.

The ruling came in a case in which in 2006, a retired lieutenant general of the Indian Army and a retired additional secretary of the Uttarakhand government were appointed as the chairman and a member of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. They challenged Regulation 7(2) of the state’s 2004 service regulations and argued that pension is a vested right and cannot be curtailed by executive action.

They moved the Uttarakhand High Court, challenging Regulation 7(2) of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission. The High Court, allowing the writ petitions, declared Regulation 7(2) of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Regulations to be ultra vires the provisions of Article 14 read with Article 39(d) of the Constitution. The order dated 16.09.2008, impugned before the High Court, whereby it was provided to deduct the pension from the salary of the original petitioners, was set aside.

The bench upheld the validity of a regulation of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (Conditions of Service) Regulations 2004, which applies the “pay minus pension” system to government servants appointed to constitutional offices after retirement.

The bench noted that upon appointment of the original petitioners as chairman and member, respectively, of the Uttarakhand PSC, the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission Regulations which were in force were applied.

In terms of sub-regulation (2) of Regulation 7, the pension amount to be withdrawn by them at the time of retirement as government servants came to be deducted and was ordered to be kept in abeyance.

“In other words, while fixing the salary upon appointment after retirement, the principle of ‘pay minus pension’ was applied in determining the amount of salary”, noted the bench.

The state government argued that the said norm of “pay minus pension” has been consistently applied to retired government servants appointed post-superannuation to constitutional posts, including posts in the Uttarakhand PSC.

“The fixation of salary in both cases was based on 'pay minus pension' immediately on the appointment in terms of Regulation 7(2) of the Regulations. It was suggestive of the fact that the authorities clearly intended to apply such norms in accordance with Regulation 7(2) prevalent and applicable to the original petitioners”, noted the bench.