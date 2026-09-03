ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Upholds Maharashtra Man's Caste Certificate Rejection, Safeguards Pension Rights

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the invalidation of a man’s claim to belong to the 'Tokre Koli' Scheduled Tribe but directed that he would still be entitled to retiral and pensionary benefits.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said: "We are of the view that the order dated 27.07.2020 passed by the Scrutiny Committee, insofar as it invalidates the claim of the appellant of belonging to the 'Tokre Koli' Scheduled Tribe, and the impugned judgment dated 15.09.2020 passed by the High Court affirming the same, do not warrant interference."

Exercising its plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the bench said that service rendered by him from October 1994 till June 2025 would be protected for the limited purpose of computation and release of his retiral and pensionary benefits in accordance with applicable service rules.

The bench said the appellant will be entitled to the retiral and pensionary benefits, which shall be processed and released within a period of six months from the date of this judgment.

"It is clarified that the protection granted hereinabove shall not amount to validation or recognition of the claim of the appellant of belonging to the 'Tokre Koli' Scheduled Tribe. Neither the appellant nor any member of his family shall be entitled to claim any future benefit on the basis of the invalidated caste certificate,” said the bench.

The man, who was issued a caste certificate in 1984 certifying him as belonging to the 'Tokre Koli' Scheduled Tribe, had secured appointment as a junior engineer (civil) with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (now Bruhanmumbai Municipal Corporation) in October 1994 on the basis of the certificate. He retired from service in June 2025.