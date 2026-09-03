Supreme Court Upholds Maharashtra Man's Caste Certificate Rejection, Safeguards Pension Rights
The top court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the man challenging a September 2020 order passed by the Bombay High Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 3, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the invalidation of a man’s claim to belong to the 'Tokre Koli' Scheduled Tribe but directed that he would still be entitled to retiral and pensionary benefits.
A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi said: "We are of the view that the order dated 27.07.2020 passed by the Scrutiny Committee, insofar as it invalidates the claim of the appellant of belonging to the 'Tokre Koli' Scheduled Tribe, and the impugned judgment dated 15.09.2020 passed by the High Court affirming the same, do not warrant interference."
Exercising its plenary power under Article 142 of the Constitution, the bench said that service rendered by him from October 1994 till June 2025 would be protected for the limited purpose of computation and release of his retiral and pensionary benefits in accordance with applicable service rules.
The bench said the appellant will be entitled to the retiral and pensionary benefits, which shall be processed and released within a period of six months from the date of this judgment.
"It is clarified that the protection granted hereinabove shall not amount to validation or recognition of the claim of the appellant of belonging to the 'Tokre Koli' Scheduled Tribe. Neither the appellant nor any member of his family shall be entitled to claim any future benefit on the basis of the invalidated caste certificate,” said the bench.
The man, who was issued a caste certificate in 1984 certifying him as belonging to the 'Tokre Koli' Scheduled Tribe, had secured appointment as a junior engineer (civil) with the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (now Bruhanmumbai Municipal Corporation) in October 1994 on the basis of the certificate. He retired from service in June 2025.
"Generally, invalidation of a caste or tribe claim upon verification would have consequences in law. However, this court has consistently recognized that, in exceptional circumstances where equities of the case so warrant, the power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India may be exercised to do complete justice," it observed.
The bench said the appellant entered service in 1994 and continued in service until his retirement in June 2025—more than three decades—and considered it appropriate to ensure he is not deprived of his retiral and pensionary benefits.
The bench noted that the appellant placed on record his affidavit dated August 18, 2026, stating that he has no children and that none of his family members has derived any benefit from the caste certificate issued to him.
The top court delivered its verdict on an appeal filed by the man challenging a September 2020 order passed by the Bombay High Court.
The HC affirmed a July 2020 order passed by the Scheduled Tribe Certificate Scrutiny Committee invalidating the appellant's caste claim as belonging to the ‘Tokre Koli’ Scheduled Tribe. The apex court found no error in the conclusion reached by the Scrutiny Committee and affirmed by the High Court in the judgment under challenge.
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