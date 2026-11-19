Not Inclined To Interfere: SC Upholds Interim Bail To Azam Khan In ED Case
The apex court said that the views of the High Court, being prima facie, may not have a bearing while deciding the matter finally.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 19, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging interim bail granted to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities concerning Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench refused to entertain the plea filed by the central agency against the interim bail granted to Khan by the Allahabad High Court.
The bench said that since this was an interim order, it was not inclined to interfere. “The views of the High Court being prima facie may not have a bearing while deciding the matter finally," the apex court said in its order.
On Wednesday, the apex court refused to stay the release of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on interim bail in a money laundering case, while agreeing to examine the Enforcement Directorate’s challenge to the Allahabad High Court order granting him relief.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused an urgent hearing sought by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represented the ED. Raju assailed the High Court’s reasoning, contending that it had effectively adjudicated the case at the bail stage and gone so far as to brand the investigation as mala fide. The bench asked the central agency to argue its objections before the court on Thursday.
Raju also objected to the high court’s observation that Khan’s arrest was motivated. “No. Not today. You argue all these points before the court concerned tomorrow,” said the bench.
However, Raju insisted that a direction could be passed to maintain status quo until then. Justice Joymalya Bagchi, sitting on the bench led by the CJI, declined to intervene, saying, “Let him be on interim bail. Heavens will not fall.”
The central agency moved the apex court a day after a division bench of the Allahabad High Court granted Khan interim bail. The HC observed that the agency had not strictly followed the mandatory safeguards governing arrest under Article 22(1) of the Constitution and Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The money laundering case stems from alleged financial irregularities in the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Khan. The allegations include diversion of government funds as well as irregularities in the acquisition of land and construction of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, where he serves as honorary chancellor.
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