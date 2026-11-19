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Not Inclined To Interfere: SC Upholds Interim Bail To Azam Khan In ED Case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan walks out of the Dasna District Jail after being granted interim bail by the Allahabad High Court in a money laundering case, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Wednesday, ( PTI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea by the Enforcement Directorate challenging interim bail granted to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in the money laundering case related to alleged financial irregularities concerning Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale. The bench refused to entertain the plea filed by the central agency against the interim bail granted to Khan by the Allahabad High Court.

The bench said that since this was an interim order, it was not inclined to interfere. “The views of the High Court being prima facie may not have a bearing while deciding the matter finally," the apex court said in its order. On Wednesday, the apex court refused to stay the release of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan on interim bail in a money laundering case, while agreeing to examine the Enforcement Directorate’s challenge to the Allahabad High Court order granting him relief. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant refused an urgent hearing sought by Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, who represented the ED. Raju assailed the High Court’s reasoning, contending that it had effectively adjudicated the case at the bail stage and gone so far as to brand the investigation as mala fide. The bench asked the central agency to argue its objections before the court on Thursday.