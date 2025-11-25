ETV Bharat / bharat

'Should Have Respected Collective Faith Of The Majority Of His Command': SC Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a violation of Article 25 (freedom of religion) should focus on the essential parts of a religion, not just any religious feeling. The apex court also said that the officer should have respected the main beliefs of the majority of those he leads

Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion, subject to public order, morality and health.

The apex court made these observations while declining to entertain a plea against an order of the Delhi High Court, which had refused to set aside the dismissal of a Christian officer of the Indian Army who had abstained from attending a pooja held as part of the regimental parade.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Justice Joymalya Bagchi was also part of the bench. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented the petitioner, Samuel Kamalesan.

Lieutenant Samuel Kamalesan was commissioned into the Indian Army on March 11, 2017, in the rank of a lieutenant in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, which comprises three squadrons of Sikh, Jat, and Rajput personnel. He was made the troop leader of Squadron B, which comprises Sikh personnel.

He moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order, which held that commanding officers are to lead by example, placing unit cohesion above individual religious preferences.

Grossest indiscipline by an army officer

During the hearing today, the counsel said his client was dismissed for a single infraction. He doesn't enter the sanctorum where his troops are offering worship. "According to the regiments, there is what is known as Sarv Dharam Sthal, a hall in which symbols of various faiths are kept. He has entered those… this one place in Mamun in Punjab, where the regiment was posted, did not have the Sarv Dharam Sthal (place of all religions). They had a gurdwara and a temple, nothing else… there are photographs where he is standing right outside the sanctum sanctorum,” said the counsel.

The counsel stressed that his client said that entering the sanctum sanctorum is a violation of his own faith, and none of his troops have a problem, but his superior had a problem with it.

The bench drew counsel’s attention to the communications sent by his client and added that if there was no action required, he should have been thrown out only on this ground. "This exhibits the grossest kind of indiscipline by an army official," said the CJI.

Pastor had said there is no breach of his faith

The counsel argued that it is not that when one joins the army, he loses the vestiges of his faith guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution.

"He was counselled by the pastor, and the pastor said there is no breach of your faith, if you go inside the sanctum sanctorium. He has his own personal interpretation. If the pastor, the head of your faith, says that it does not affect the essential feature of your faith. Will the personal understanding of a believer be unique? Will the pastor’s view be overridden?" said Justice Bagchi.