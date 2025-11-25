'Should Have Respected Collective Faith Of The Majority Of His Command': SC Upholds Dismissal Of Christian Army Officer
Earlier a Delhi High Court order held that commanding officers are to lead by example, placing unit cohesion above individual religious preferences.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 25, 2025 at 2:29 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a violation of Article 25 (freedom of religion) should focus on the essential parts of a religion, not just any religious feeling. The apex court also said that the officer should have respected the main beliefs of the majority of those he leads
Article 25 guarantees freedom of conscience and free profession, practice, and propagation of religion, subject to public order, morality and health.
The apex court made these observations while declining to entertain a plea against an order of the Delhi High Court, which had refused to set aside the dismissal of a Christian officer of the Indian Army who had abstained from attending a pooja held as part of the regimental parade.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant Justice Joymalya Bagchi was also part of the bench. Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented the petitioner, Samuel Kamalesan.
Lieutenant Samuel Kamalesan was commissioned into the Indian Army on March 11, 2017, in the rank of a lieutenant in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, which comprises three squadrons of Sikh, Jat, and Rajput personnel. He was made the troop leader of Squadron B, which comprises Sikh personnel.
He moved the apex court against the Delhi High Court order, which held that commanding officers are to lead by example, placing unit cohesion above individual religious preferences.
Grossest indiscipline by an army officer
During the hearing today, the counsel said his client was dismissed for a single infraction. He doesn't enter the sanctorum where his troops are offering worship. "According to the regiments, there is what is known as Sarv Dharam Sthal, a hall in which symbols of various faiths are kept. He has entered those… this one place in Mamun in Punjab, where the regiment was posted, did not have the Sarv Dharam Sthal (place of all religions). They had a gurdwara and a temple, nothing else… there are photographs where he is standing right outside the sanctum sanctorum,” said the counsel.
The counsel stressed that his client said that entering the sanctum sanctorum is a violation of his own faith, and none of his troops have a problem, but his superior had a problem with it.
The bench drew counsel’s attention to the communications sent by his client and added that if there was no action required, he should have been thrown out only on this ground. "This exhibits the grossest kind of indiscipline by an army official," said the CJI.
Pastor had said there is no breach of his faith
The counsel argued that it is not that when one joins the army, he loses the vestiges of his faith guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution.
"He was counselled by the pastor, and the pastor said there is no breach of your faith, if you go inside the sanctum sanctorium. He has his own personal interpretation. If the pastor, the head of your faith, says that it does not affect the essential feature of your faith. Will the personal understanding of a believer be unique? Will the pastor’s view be overridden?" said Justice Bagchi.
The counsel said the conversation with the pastor was limited to Sarv Dharam Sthal, and it was not about the temple and gurudwara. The CJI said it was a regimental Sarv Dharam Sthal and added, "You are the troop leader... there are Sikh soldiers, and because of the Sikh soldiers, there is a gurdwara... gurdwara is one of the most secular places to visit. The tone and tenor in which he is acting, is he not insulting his own soldier? He has his own religious ego."
Army officer repeatedly refused to enter Sarv Dharam Sthal
Counsel said he is required because he is the leader of the regiment to carry out the ritual. The CJI said there is no ritual in a gurdwara. The bench noted that the officer has repeatedly refused to enter a Sarv Dharam Sthal, even if it has a church inside it. The counsel said it is not correct at all, and he has entered previously.
"Unfortunately, these kinds of matters are also something we are required to discuss. For him, it was not a question of gurdwara, temple or church... he said even if a church is there in Sarv Dharam Sthal, he will still not go. Because there are other religious structures there. This is the attitude and approach of an army officer who is the group leader," observed CJI.
The counsel contended that his client had made it clear that his protestant, monotheistic faith does not permit him to worship other people in an active fashion and added, "I think the Constitution permits that much. It does not mean that because you have taken on the uniform of the army."
Have to respect the collective faith of majority of your command
The counsel said that the question simply for your lordships' consideration is this: "are fundamental rights of individuals preserved under Article 25."
Justice Bagchi said, "Breach of Article 25 needs to be seen from the angle of essential features of a religion and not every sentiment of a religion. Every sentiment of a religion, Article 33, will come into place. In this situation, when we match Article 25 to Article 33, we have to definitely, as you rightly said, acknowledge and respect your essential features... you have to respect the collective faith of the majority of your command, which you are commanding."
The CJI said the petitioner is insulting his own troops, and leaders have to lead by example. Justice Bagchi asked, "Where in the Christian faith does entering the temple of another faith is barred? The counsel cited the first command.
Justice Bagchi observed that the first commandment says you have faith in one God and pointed out that even in the Hindu religion, there is also faith in one God, and there is an overlap, and "the pastor had advised you to do it, but you have your own understanding."
Justice Bagchi said, "When a pastor advises you that there is no violation, accept that. You cannot interpret what your religion forbids or allows based on your own understanding."
After hearing detailed submissions in the matter, the bench refused to interfere with the high court order.
Read More